Wichita Falls, TX

Another blistering week in store for region

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago


Showers and thundershowers flirted with parts of the region over the weekend, but Wichita Falls got no benefit from it. The city and most of the area remained in a lingering drought. The forecast teased a slight chance of rain Monday morning, but then predicted a weeklong stretch of nothing but triple-digit high temperatures.

As of Monday morning, Wichita Falls was 6.4 inches behind average rainfall for this time of the year. Despite the numbers, Wichita County improved in its drought category over the past few days. The entire county is now in a Severe Drought rather than Extreme Drought.

As of Monday, Wichita Falls lake levels had declined further. Lake Arrowhead was at 75.5 percent of capacity while Lake Kickapoo was at 66.1 percent. That's a combined total of 73 percent. If the total declines to 65 percent, more stringent water use restrictions will kick in.

The city can draw water from Lake Kemp, but that is not figured in to calculations. As of Monday that lake had fallen to 62.9 percent, according to Water Data for Texas.

WICHITA FALLS, TX
