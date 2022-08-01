ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Why Checking Your Credit Score Isn't Enough to Protect Your Identity

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJIM7_0h0U6Y3Y00

Image source: Getty Images

Checking your credit score regularly is important. Your credit score is a key financial metric that lenders look at when determining if they should give you a loan. Other people use your credit score to determine if you're going to be reliable and responsible as well, including landlords and utility companies and even your car insurer.

But while you want to keep regular tabs on your score, doing so is not enough to fight identity theft. In addition to looking at your credit score, you'll also want to take a close look at your credit report as well.

Why is checking your credit report so important?

Checking your credit report, along with your score, is very important because you can spot early signs of identity theft and take action before big problems start.

When you check your credit report, you get a lot of information that isn't necessarily reflected perfectly in your credit score immediately. For example, you will be able to see:

  • Whether there are any unfamiliar addresses on your report: This could be an indicator that someone has obtained your personal information and used a different address to apply for credit or to redirect the bills on a personal loan they took out unlawfully in your name.
  • Whether there are any inquiries you do not recognize on your credit report: When you apply for credit, an inquiry is put on your credit history and it stays there for two years. If there are inquiries on your report that you do not recognize, this is a major indicator of identity theft because it means someone is using your information to apply for credit.
  • Whether there are unfamiliar names on your credit record: If someone used your Social Security number to apply for credit but didn't spell your name perfectly, this could also show up as an alternative name on your credit history. This is also a red flag that something has gone wrong.
  • Whether there are judgments against you: If credit was taken out in your name and the bills weren't paid, creditors may have initiated a legal effort to collect. This will show up on your credit record.

By spotting these major red flags, you can be made aware as quickly as possible that identity theft has occurred.

What to do if you spot signs of identity theft

If you identify information on your credit report that is a cause for concern, there are a few key steps you'll want to take to protect yourself.

First and foremost, it's a good idea to freeze your credit . You can do this by contacting each of the three major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). By freezing your credit, you make it impossible for anyone to open credit in your name without a special pin code that is available only to you.

If there are accounts on your credit history you don't recognize, you'll also want to dispute the information on your credit record and report the identity theft to the police as well as to the FTC .

By taking these steps, you can mitigate the damage that can come with identity theft and avoid financial loss. Acting quickly makes responding to identity theft much easier, so check your credit report regularly at AnnualCreditReport.com to make sure you spot problems right away.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making

There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Reports#Credit Freeze#Credit Reporting#Credit History#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Getty Images Checking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
FTC
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Equifax issued wrong credit scores for "millions" of customers, report says

Equifax this spring sent out incorrect credit scores for millions of customers applying for home and auto loans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. As one of three major credit-reporting companies in the U,S., Equifax provides financial information and scores for consumers, affecting whether people are approved for products incuding mortgages, credit cards and car loans, and what interest rate they pay. Most credit ratings range from 300 to 850, with higher-scoring consumers getting more favorable terms.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Tally Pays Off Credit Card Debt, But Does It Harm Your Credit Score?

Managing credit card debt can be difficult these days, especially with inflation interfering with your budget. However, with apps like Tally, the task may be easier to tackle. Although Tally offers many perks, including paying off your credit card debt, it does give you access to a line of credit when you're approved for the Tally+ program. So, does using Tally hurt your credit score?
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

How to Pick Your First Credit Card to Start Building Credit

Applying for your first credit card can involve a considerable learning curve. With hundreds of card options, lots of jargon and navigating the complexity of the US credit system, there's a lot to learn at once. And once you understand it, it can seem counterintuitive. For example, how are you supposed to build credit to get a credit card if nobody will issue you a card without credit history? It can be dizzying, to say the least.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Tori Dunlap's Top Tips for Using a Credit Card Responsibly

Credit cards can be a beneficial personal finance tool when used carefully. Financial expert Tori Dunlap shares her favorite tips for using credit cards responsibly. Paying your balance in full and using credit cards like debit cards are two of her suggestions. Credit cards can be a beneficial financial tool....
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy