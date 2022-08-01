Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country

943thepoint.com
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
Mass grave of Revolutionary War mercenaries and rare gold coin unearthed in New Jersey
A public dig in New Jersey uncovered a mass grave of Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
The Bridge That Made Trenton and World History
There are nearly 40 car, train, and pedestrian bridges whose spans cross the Delaware River to connect New Jersey and Pennsylvania. And while some are larger and grander, the Lower Trenton Bridge in the capital city is arguably one of the best known in Central New Jersey. It is also...
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
How would you spend $1.4B in recovery funds? NJ taking ideas
TRENTON – State officials are taking input on how to spend New Jersey’s remaining COVID recovery funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, and activist groups had no shortage of ideas at a by-invitation hearing held Monday. New Jersey was allocated $6.24 billion in fiscal recovery funds. Dennis...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows
Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of...
Getting Attacked By Lanternflies On The Beach In New Jersey, Can They Bite?
I was on the beach at the Jersey Shore yesterday and I was literally attacked by lanternflies. I know, I'm as perplexed as you are. Why are they there? Don't they have a crop to destroy somewhere? Do we have to worry about bites or stings?. They were everywhere! I...
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
