Grant Parish, LA

State Representative: $7 million internet investment can 'transform' Grant Parish

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago

COLFAX — The first question house hunters had about a potential home used to be about an area's schools.

Not anymore.

"There's about three subdivisions that are in the planning stages now, and the first questions asked is (about) high-speed internet," said Grant Parish Police Juror Winston Roberts, who also is a Realtor.

So the July 26 news that Grant Parish has been awarded a more than $3 million grant to help bring broadband service throughout the parish had leaders excited about the possibilities for residents and economic development in the mostly rural parish.

The total cost of the project is almost $8 million — $7,866,600.

Getting connected

Within the next two years, residents should see broadband becoming available in most populated areas of the parish, said Rep. Gabe Firment , whose District 22 covers Grant Parish.

But just what is broadband? It's high-speed internet service that's always on and allows for large amounts of data transmission, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology .

Firment urged people to have patience during the process or, as in his case, if their home doesn't fall in one of the areas that will benefit from this grant.

Overall, it's an "important step in bridging the digital divide," and the parish was one of the big winners in this first round of grants, he said.

The $130 million in grants were awarded under Louisiana's GUMBO (Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities) program. The state received $176 million through the federal American Rescue Plan, so other communities are eligible for more funds to be awarded later this year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said his goal is to eliminate the state's digital divide by 2029. He created the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, also known as ConnectLA , to lead the effort.

Rapides Parish is one of five sites for the state's Digital Literacy and Inclusion pilot program, which aims to teach residents basic digital skills.

Firment called the award a group effort in Grant Parish. He recalled the first meeting in August 2020 at his Pollock office to discuss bringing high-speed internet to the parish. It was well attended by elected leaders like jurors and Grant Parish School Board members, he said.

In March 2021, ConnectLA's Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar attended another meeting hosted by Firment on his first day on the job. It was the first of multiple trips to the parish he made.

Firment said, almost a year ago, officials asked Grant residents to document internet speed tests so they could demonstrate the lack of high-speed internet.

People responded to those meetings and requests, he said, and Grant received one of the biggest awards in the state. He called it a true team effort.

"Everyone has been involved, including the citizens of Grant Parish," said Firment.

He singled out the police jury's "vision, courage and commitment" throughout the process, saying the award wouldn't have been possible without their actions.

Firment also credited the parish assessor, Keith Maxwell , for his help explaining the more technical aspects people encounter as they surf the internet.

"Most of us had no idea what a megabyte, gigabyte, download or upload was, but Keith educated us and provided the technical expertise to guide us through the process."

Who gets connected, and who does it?

Firment said "for the most part" the areas targeted through the grant are incorporated areas. He listed those areas as:

  • Dry Prong area, including Bentley, Oak Grove, Fairfield community
  • Pollock, as well as areas north and west
  • Nantachie Lake, including Nantachie Acres and southeast side of lake
  • Colfax, including areas around La. Highway 158, Rock Hill and U.S. Highway 71
  • Georgetown, including some areas along U.S. Highway 165
  • Montgomery

The areas can be viewed on the ConnectLA website , https://connect.la.gov/gumbo-award-results .

The internet service provider, ISP, will be Cable South/Swyft Fiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgjYv_0h0U6VPN00

"If you are included in this first round of funding, I do ask that you have reasonable expectations," said Firment. "Unfortunately, we can't just snap our fingers and expect to have service immediately."

He said officials would be "encouraging" Swyft to begin immediately, and he said he was optimistic work would start sooner, rather than later.

Firment also lauded the jury for spending extra to have all fiber installed underground, which will provide better protection during bad weather.

Better internet, better opportunities

The lack of good internet was a huge topic for a lot of people during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sissy Pace, parish manager for the jury, said many people who suddenly had to work from home during the pandemic had trouble connecting. The same was true for some students trying to keep up with coursework through Zoom and other online programs.

"I know people who work out of state and wanted to come home because they could at that time, but we couldn't provide internet, and they couldn't do that," said Pace.

"There is no downside to this. Anything good that can come from it, Grant Parish is gonna benefit from that."

Firment said the grant should maximize opportunities in multiple areas, including telemedicine, "which is gonna be big for some of our seniors, especially."

He said he believes providing better internet can "transform Grant Parish going forward.

"We've got work left to do, but this is a great first step."

