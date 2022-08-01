ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Port of Morrow gets Oregon’s second-largest environmental penalty

By Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTOMT_0h0U6Qzk00

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the Port of Morrow $2.1 million for repeatedly overapplying wastewater containing nitrogen to agricultural fields and failing to monitor those fields.

DEQ increased its original $1.3 million fine, issued in January, after finding additional wastewater violations. DEQ found the port , located in Boardman, violated its permit 2,155 times.

It’s the second-largest fine in DEQ history.

The port is within the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area, so designated because the groundwater already has high levels of nitrates.

Last month, Morrow County declared a state of emergency after testing showed private wells had high nitrate concentrations. The county is distributing bottled water to residents.

The port has appealed the penalty.

Seven fines levied during June

In addition to the port's revised fine, DEQ announced seven more penalties issued during June, totaling $182,295.

Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 calendar days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals. Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalties by completing or sponsoring an environmental project instead of paying a fine.

Here are the other fines:

ICON Construction & Development , Canby, $114,089: For multiple construction stormwater permit violations at its Beckwood, Hamilton Acres, Redwood Landing II and Redwood Landing III residential developments in Canby. Violations included starting construction without obtaining permit coverage, making false statements on erosion and sediment control plans, failing to implement those plans, and placing wastes where they were likely to enter waters of the state.

Chemical Waste Management of the Northwest , Arlington, $24,000: For hazardous waste disposal violations. Specifically, it disposed of 2,038 gallons of corrosive ammonium sulfate waste in the facility’s lined surface impoundment without first treating the waste to deactivate the corrosivity.

Wood Waste Management , Portland, $18,941: For operating a scrap and waste material facility that discharges stormwater to a ditch leading to the Columbia Slough without a stormwater permit; and for tracking a significant amount of waste onto NE 47 th Ave., which is mixing with stormwater and discharging to the Columbia Slough.

City of Hood River , $7,700: For discharging treated sewage with daily concentrations of E. coli greater than five times the permitted limit, and failing to conduct required toxics monitoring.

Tualatin Valley Water District , Beaverton, $7,200: For discharging between 87,000 and 150,000 gallons of dechlorinated drinking water from a storage tank on W. Burnside Road in Portland, causing a significant increase in turbidity in Balch Creek.

Cooper Mountain Vineyards , Beaverton, $5,640: For discharging winery operation wastewater, without a permit, to an unnamed tributary of McKernan Creek. The vineyard also failed to collect required wastewater land application data for three years.

Rogue Valley Stations , Ashland, $4,725: For violating an order to submit its 2020 annual report to DEQ, and failing to submit its 2021 report, for its gas station at 461 S. Valley View Road.

Tracy Loew is a reporter at the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at tloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Port of Morrow gets Oregon’s second-largest environmental penalty

Comments / 9

DatBoii Swade 21
3d ago

Ok so who's getting all this money? what are you guys doing for all the people that were affected by this? NOTHING LIKE ALWAYS. 🤦‍♂️

Reply
6
Mary Frederickson
3d ago

why the picture of the wheat barge, instead of the potato processing plant that they get the over Nitrated water from.???

Reply
2
Related
KGW

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
City
Portland, OR
County
Morrow County, OR
State
Oregon State
Boardman, OR
Government
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Morrow County, OR
Government
City
Canby, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
KXL

Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles

MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton

(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
WARRENTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Deq
centraloregondaily.com

Central Oregon fire information for Wednesday, Aug. 3

The following is information from Central Oregon Fire and the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center on fires happening around the region for Wednesday, Aug. 3. There were no changes overnight on the Fly Creek Fire, it remains 280 acres and 80% contained. Handline was completed down to the river by crews yesterday on the northeast and northwest corners of the fire area. 115 personnel are assigned to the fire today. A few of these resources have been identified as available on scene to support other incidents if the need arises. An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), also known as a drone, will be put to use identifying hot spots across the fire area today. The UAS will primarily be used in areas with very steep and rugged terrain along the northern perimeter near the river where it is not safe for firefighters to access on foot. Firefighters will focus on identifying and extinguishing hotspots within the fire perimeter throughout the day with support from water tenders. Aircraft will be available if needed, portions of Lake Billy Chinook may be closed again today if air resources need to dip out of it. The Level 1 evacuation notice for the Three Rivers area and the Level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds remain in place. For information on evacuations, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyORSheriff.
ENVIRONMENT
yachatsnews.com

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again

Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Sends Fire Crews To California

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized three specialized task forces to help California crews fight that states largest wild fire. Crews from Marion, Linn and Clakamas counties are in the Golden State protecting communities from the deadly McKinney Fire. The crews started 24 hour shifts on Monday and could be in California for two weeks. Izak Hamilton, Spokesperson for Clackamas Fire says they also sent a significant amount of equipment. Including all terrain fire trucks, and water tenders.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy