www.unioncountydailydigital.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Elizabeth Kim-Ann Churchill
Elizabeth Kim-Ann Churchill, age 2 days, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. In her short life, she proved to be strong-willed and full of love. She was also loved by so many. She was born July 27, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is survived by her parents, Gregory and Kylie Churchill of Marysville. Other family members include her grandparents, Ruth Hampton, Rachel Wygant, Cary Hampton, Cheri and Greg Churchill; her great-grandparents, Martha Beightler and Joanne Hughes; aunts and uncles, Hailee Hampton, Emma Hampton, Paige Churchill, Jakob (April) Churchill and Robert Masters; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
VFW Post 3320 Donates Flagpole To Marysville’s BMX Track
MARYSVILLE – After two years of existence, the Marysville BMX track, 618 N. Main St., now has a flagpole on which to fly Old Glory and the Marysville City flag on the grounds, as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3320 donated the flagpole and the flags at a short ceremony at the BMX track Wednesday evening.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Continues To Keep Ahead Of The Technology Curve
Marysville is one of the most connected cities in the world. And by connected, we don’t mean Marysville knows a guy who knows a guy. We mean connected to the 21st century. To this end, Connected Marysville conducted an open house – or at least an open vehicle – Thursday at the Memorial Health Partners Park Pavilion and invited to public along to see what all the hubbub was about.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – August 3, 2022
Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Hopewell Road for a person found unresponsive and not breathing. The person was declared deceased and the Union County Coroner was called to the scene. A report was taken, #22-0625.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unioncountydailydigital.com
Weekly Indian Lake Update
LAKEVIEW, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. In preparation for two upcoming special events in August, ODNR is focusing harvesters on the west side of the lake and announcing the reopening of the herbicide application test area to boaters.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Luke, Richardson To Face Off In November For 86th District Seat
Incumbent Tracy Richardson will be the Republican nominee for the 86th District of the House of Representatives in Ohio General Assembly November 8 as she gathered almost 80 percent of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election. According to Ohio Secretary of State’s website, the unofficial results showed that Ms. Richardson garnered 3,872 votes while challenger Republican Michael R. Bohland received 1,039 votes out a total of 4,911 votes cast in Union and Marion counties.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits
MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Airport Feeling Boxed In
The Union County Airport is in a box and members of the Airport Authority told the Union County Board of Commissioners this morning that it might try to dig its way out. Representatives of the Airport Authority were on hand at today’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners and reported that they will soon submit an Airport Master Plan to the Federal Aviation Administration, as required by statute. In the report, the Airport Authority will be asking permission to extend the current paved runway 800 feet to the west. The Board was told that this will allow larger jets which are used by the multinational companies that frequent the Marysville/Union County area to use the airport, as the extra 800 odd-feet will then meet the minimum takeoff and landing requirements for some of the higher-end aircraft. The main runway at the Union County Airport at present is just over 4200 feet long.
RELATED PEOPLE
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville City Council Continues To Tackle Housing Issues
“Is this a governmental function? That is the only question.”. So said Council Member Deborah Groat at Monday’s work session of the Marysville City Council following a presentation from Council Member Henk Berbee who addressed the affordable housing crisis that is currently faced by those living in the city.
Comments / 0