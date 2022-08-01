UDOT closes lanes on I-15 Tech Corridor to remove possibly-faulty light poles

kutv.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
KUTV
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
KUTV
Engine failure forces pilot to land 5 miles west of Ogden airport
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pilot landed his aircraft in a field around five miles from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport after experiencing engine trouble, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office. "He did indicate that he had some type of engine problem," said Lieutenant Mark Horton. "He was able to...
KUTV
State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
KUTV
'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's mayor and police chief on Thursday announced a new substation will be opening in the city's Ballpark neighborhood, which has been in the spotlight recently due to its high crime rates. The new substation, which is located at Smith's Ballpark, 77...
KUTV
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
KUTV
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
KUTV
Sandy Fire responds to loss of 6 firefighters from increasing number of crews per truck
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy City Fire Department, which responds to emergencies on a daily basis, is dealing with an urgent situation of its own. The fire department is about to lose six firefighters to surrounding departments because of a thin staff issue, according to a memo sent to the city council by the fire chief and mayor.
KUTV
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
KUTV
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police responded to a serious collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. A Salt Lake Bees game had just ended...
KUTV
Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
KUTV
Rain douses wildland fire near Springville that started with man trying to 'burn a spider'
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A strong rain storm moved over Springville late Monday night, drenching a wildfire that started earlier in the afternoon. The Springville Fire ignited at a trailhead on the northeast side of town just before 5 p.m. . Utah County deputies arrested a man who allegedly...
KUTV
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
KUTV
Campaigns begin over proposed Alpine School District split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For thousands of parents in Orem, the choice is between the Alpine District, the largest in the state, and a new Orem District that has been proposed. “We’re losing programs here, we are losing schools,” said Michelle Lee, a mom active on the group Save Orem Schools, which favors a break from Alpine. “We’re losing so much money that goes for funding growth in other cities. Our students are losing programs, we’re losing schools, and we’re losing money.”
KUTV
Orem City Council votes to place new city school district on November ballot
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The voters of Orem will get to decide if a new school district will split off from the Alpine School District. “With my vote I’m going to vote for the people of Orem, and most importantly allow them the freedom to decide what’s best for their children and grandchildren,” Mayor David Young said.
KUTV
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
KUTV
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
KUTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
KUTV
Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was transported with non-life-threatening injuries during the early hours Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting, authorities said. According to information released by the West Valley City Police Department, the boy was walking near Hunter Ridge Park, 4369 S. 5710 West.
KUTV
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — A man from Payson has been identified after police said he was sucked into a waterfall chute in Idaho and drowned. Corey Grant Collard, 30, was visiting Pillar Falls in Idaho with his friends at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
KUTV
Salt Lake City resident becomes friend to Navajo Nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by COVID-19, lack of water, electricity, and basic healthcare a constant worry made worse by the pandemic. Their burden while heavy, has been lightened by one woman and her army of helpers. Fientje Allis, originally from the...
