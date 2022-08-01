Green Valley Ranch Lobby Bar Hosts New ‘Sunset Wine Hour’

What does astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, reality star Kylie Jenner, and singer-songwriter Sam Smith all have in common? Apparently, they all love wine.

For those who also identify as wine connoisseurs, we have good news for you. On Monday, August 1, Green Valley Ranch launches their weekly “Sunset Wine Hour” at the Lobby Bar. While drinking wine and noshing on finger foods, guests may take in the vineyard views without attaining a steep tab. The 18-seat bar is an intimate venue, which is perfect for catching up with an old friend or grabbing cocktails with someone special.

During “Sunset Wine Hour,” guests may delight in $10 featured wines by the glass and half-off prices on light snacks. The new special is available every Sunday through Thursday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Lobby Bar is introducing a brand-new specialty cocktail menu in addition to the new social hour, and the lounge will serve light refreshments and mixed drinks at full price every day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s On The ‘Sunset Wine Hour’ Menu?

Drinking alcohol can increase a person’s appetite. In fact, studies shows that although alcohol is already high in calories, it actually has the ability to trick a person’s brain into thinking they need to eat. To cater to the “drunchies,” consider ordering some of Lobby Bar’s appetizer specials.

Half-off light bites offered during “Sunset Wine Hour” include: Bar snacks , a variety of dried fruits with toasted and spiced nuts for $7; Meats and Cheese , an assortment of cured meats cheeses, dried fruits with toast points for $10.50; Mezze , a hummus dish served with tzatziki, marcona almonds, olives, za’atar grilled pita and dates for $8; Flatbread fixed with arugula, prosciutto, goat cheese, dried figs, extra virgin olive oil and white balsamic for $8.50; Tuna Crudo made with big eye tuna, shaved fennel, grapefruit, capers, lemon oil and pink peppercorn for $11; and Bar Sliders with bacon and onion jam, gruyere, arugula and garlic aioli for $9.

Meat & Cheese Tuna Crudo Flatbread

There’s Always Time For Cocktails

Everyone takes their own path, and sometimes that leads them to a sweet cocktail. The Lobby Bar’s new specialty cocktail menu features a variety of mixed drinks, which include libations with all the classic liquor options. From tequila to bourbon, each new sip brings its own special blend to the table.

Late Bloomer Smoke Show

Here are the latest cocktail menu offerings:

Valley View – Casamigos Blanco tequila, rosato, peach, yuzu, lime and habanero tincture for $16 Bella Donna – Belvedere blackberry and lemongrass vodka, violette, orgeat, bergamot and lemon for $16 Late Bloomer – Botanist gin, limoncello, elderflower, citrus and basil sugar for $14 Suite Life – Captain Morgan spiced rum, Luxardo apricot, coconut, orange and cherry bark vanilla bitters for $14 Victorian Garden – Hennessy Vs cognac, green chartreuse, pineapple, mint, lime and Ginger Ale for $16 Make My Day – Makers Mark whiskey, Aperol, orange oleo, ginger and lemon for $16 Wake Up Call – Absolut vanilla vodka, Kahlua and espresso for $14 Smoke Show – Woodford double oak bourbon, miso apple demerara and orange bitters, smoked for $18

The Lobby Bar is located inside the Green Valley Ranch Resort at 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy in Henderson, Nevada.