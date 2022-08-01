ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

By Rachel Louise Just
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial candidacy for governor and will take on Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon made history as the Michigan Republican party’s first-ever woman nominee for governor. Dixon is a business woman, mom and conservative media commentator. Election Results: Aug....
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
UpNorthLive.com

EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michiganders head to the polls to cast their vote

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Polls across northern Michigan have been open since 7 a.m. and while primaries don’t see the same turnout as November elections, there are hundreds of races and issues on the ballot. Clerks across northern Michigan said there’s been a steady stream of voters throughout the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

GOP primary candidates: What they want you to know

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, many Michiganders will be voting for who will be going up against Democratic Governor Whitmer in the November 8 general election. Five republicans are on the primary ballot. UpNorthLive News invited all of the candidates to share with you, our viewers, who they are,...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Becker
UpNorthLive.com

MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
UpNorthLive.com

Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Michigan Court Of Appeals#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics Courts#Politics Legislative#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Local#Jackson Co#Court Of Claims#The Court Of Claims
UpNorthLive.com

Harrietta Village to celebrate 15th Blueberry Festival

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As blueberries are being harvested, one Northern Michigan village is ready to celebrate. Harrietta is known for celebrating all things blueberry. In the early 2000s, the Blueberry Festival was started as a way to bring the community together. Many visitors to the village were already coming this time of year to pick their own blueberries at nearby Blueberry Hill Farm.
HARRIETTA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sunshine and 70's on tap for Thursday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some lingering clouds may hang around Thursday morning but the day will be full of sunshine by the afternoon hours. It will be a dry day across Northern Michigan with daytime highs from 72-75 degrees. There will be north winds from 5-15 m.p.h. For Friday highs...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
UpNorthLive.com

Dry weather expected Tuesday, showers may come later

In the wake of Monday's frontal passage high pressure builds in briefly Tuesday allowing for sunshine and another dry but comfortable day with lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will reach 74-82F with an onshore breeze developing in the afternoon near the Great Lakes. WEDNESDAY (AUG 3): Another round of rain...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy