County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

upnorthlive.com
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
UpNorthLive.com
Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
UpNorthLive.com
Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial candidacy for governor and will take on Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon made history as the Michigan Republican party’s first-ever woman nominee for governor. Dixon is a business woman, mom and conservative media commentator. Election Results: Aug....
UpNorthLive.com
'Smooth and successful': Secretary of State reports no major issues in August primary
LANSING, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- "Smooth and successful.” That's what Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling Tuesday's election. Secretary Benson says the biggest takeaway from the August Primary is that Michigan elections are secure and safe and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
UpNorthLive.com
Michiganders head to the polls to cast their vote
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Polls across northern Michigan have been open since 7 a.m. and while primaries don’t see the same turnout as November elections, there are hundreds of races and issues on the ballot. Clerks across northern Michigan said there’s been a steady stream of voters throughout the...
UpNorthLive.com
GOP primary candidates: What they want you to know
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, many Michiganders will be voting for who will be going up against Democratic Governor Whitmer in the November 8 general election. Five republicans are on the primary ballot. UpNorthLive News invited all of the candidates to share with you, our viewers, who they are,...
RELATED PEOPLE
UpNorthLive.com
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
UpNorthLive.com
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
UpNorthLive.com
E-bike concerns heat up on Mackinac Island after police say battery exploded
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement on Mackinac Island is cracking down once again on e-bikes after police say a battery recently exploded. There's already a ban against the use of e-bikes on the island, without a special permit. Now several agencies are also banning e-bikes from being stored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
UpNorthLive.com
Body pulled from Lake St. Clair after swimming dogs found
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a...
UpNorthLive.com
Harrietta Village to celebrate 15th Blueberry Festival
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As blueberries are being harvested, one Northern Michigan village is ready to celebrate. Harrietta is known for celebrating all things blueberry. In the early 2000s, the Blueberry Festival was started as a way to bring the community together. Many visitors to the village were already coming this time of year to pick their own blueberries at nearby Blueberry Hill Farm.
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine and 70's on tap for Thursday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some lingering clouds may hang around Thursday morning but the day will be full of sunshine by the afternoon hours. It will be a dry day across Northern Michigan with daytime highs from 72-75 degrees. There will be north winds from 5-15 m.p.h. For Friday highs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Dry weather expected Tuesday, showers may come later
In the wake of Monday's frontal passage high pressure builds in briefly Tuesday allowing for sunshine and another dry but comfortable day with lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will reach 74-82F with an onshore breeze developing in the afternoon near the Great Lakes. WEDNESDAY (AUG 3): Another round of rain...
Comments / 0