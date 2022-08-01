Ohio State football QB Devin Brown gets work in with 2024 five-star commit Dylan Raiola

In the final days before Ohio State football officially starts fall camp, the future members of the Buckeyes' quarterback room were both getting some throws in together on a practice field.

Ohio State freshman quarterback Devin Brown was at American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North in Gilbert, Arizona, with 2024 five-star quarterback and Buckeye commit Dylan Raiola. Both were getting work in with Cal redshirt freshman safety Hunter Barth, who was Brown's teammate at Queen Creek High School in Chandler, Arizona.

"Future Buckeye to current Buckeye to Cal Bear," Andrew Brown, Devin's father, tweeted. "AZ guys enjoying some cool 105 degree weather."

Brown is originally from Arizona, playing his sophomore and junior seasons at Queen Creek High School for former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine before transferring to Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, for his senior season.

In the 2022 class, Brown was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 43 prospect overall, while Raiola is considered the No. 1 prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In the days leading up to his first fall camp with the Buckeyes, Brown seems to be making the rounds, posting a tweet Saturday wearing an Ohio State uniform while doing a backflip.

The Ohio State football team will report for fall camp Wednesday before the first training camp session Thursday.