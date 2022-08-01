ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings

By Baltimore Positive
baltimorepositive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
baltimorepositive.com

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bingo World Begins Sports Wagering Operations

Anne Arundel County location becomes Maryland’s sixth sportsbook (Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World in Brooklyn Park (Anne Arundel County). On July 21 and July 25, Bingo World successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Pratt St. Market is Back; Current Space Opens Outdoor Bar; Papi Cuisine Expands

Pratt Street Market Returns: Exciting news for those who live, work, and play in the downtown district—this pop-up lunch market is officially back every Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through September 29. Grab friends or co-workers and head to 10 E. Pratt Plaza (on the corner of Light and Pratt streets) to explore a rotating lineup of local vendors including Craving Potato Factory, Dear Globe Coffee, Delmarva Popcorn, Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine, Wonderbooks, and Vegan Soul Bakery. Though the purveyors will change from week to week, you can count on a regular roster of baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.
BALTIMORE, MD
AdWeek

CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
ORLANDO, FL
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
BmoreArt Magazine

Red Carpet Looks at Baltimore’s ‘Met Gala’

If you have ever seen photos from the over-the-top annual spectacle of fashion that is the Met Gala, you understand the extraordinary level of creativity and craftsmanship put into every annual themed affair. It has a legendary red carpet entrance, where celebrities model their chosen designer with theatrical flair, a performance in itself that captures a global attention and raises necessary funding for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open

Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
CBS News

Tax-free week returns to Maryland this month

BALTIMORE -- As temperatures rise and kids get ready to go back to school, Maryland's tax-free week returns this month to help consumers get the clothes and supplies they need. From August 14 to 20, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent...
Person
Mike Elias
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
theprp.com

‘Maryland Deathfest’ Announce Dates For 2024 Return

After some very challenging years amid the pandemic, the organizers of the annual ‘Maryland Deathfest‘ announced that the fest would be going on indefinite hiatus following the conclusion of this year’s event last May. While the festival will still be sitting out 2023, the organizers have now...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
getawaymavens.com

7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland

Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

We Give Black Fest to celebrate culture, food and community from Aug. 19-21

Later this month, CLLCTIVLY will host We Give Black Fest, a celebration of culture, social change, and uplifting Baltimore’s Black-led organizations through fundraising and community. The Baltimore social change organization has partnered with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest to put on two events in one place to celebrate National...
BALTIMORE, MD

