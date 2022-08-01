National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa

www.wbrc.com
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting. It happened Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
Woman Struck by Car on Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa Thursday
Police and other emergency responders were called to an intersection near the University of Alabama campus after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle there Thursday evening. Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed several calls came in to dispatch around 7 p.m....
Coroner’s office looking for family of Bessemer woman who recently died
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman who recently died.
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
ALEA and schools urge caution on roads with the sun setting on the summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children and grandchildren will soon be back in the classroom, but even if you are kid free, the return to school will undoubtedly affect you, in particular out on the road ways. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a number of tips today to encourage...
Kangaroo Reportedly on the Loose in North Tuscaloosa County
Public safety officials are keeping their eyes peeled for a kangaroo that may be on the loose in northern Tuscaloosa County. Reports of the rouge marsupial first started coming in Monday morning on social media, where users said they saw a kangaroo on the loose near a volunteer fire department along Highway 171.
Early move-ins underway at UA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus is pulsating with new life for the new year with early move-in well underway. Nearly one thousand students moved in with so many more to come. They were impressed, but first they had to get over the nervous excitement of being...
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Jeffco Commissioner Sheila Tyson caught in shootout driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) – Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I...
Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts caregiver summit
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center took input from those who are closest to the veterans it cares for. It hosted a summit and resource fair Tuesday. It’s not new for the VA to offer support to the caregivers of veterans. This was the third year the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has organized a summit to help inform the caregivers of our veterans of services that are available to them.
Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
