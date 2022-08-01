The Union County Airport is in a box and members of the Airport Authority told the Union County Board of Commissioners this morning that it might try to dig its way out. Representatives of the Airport Authority were on hand at today’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners and reported that they will soon submit an Airport Master Plan to the Federal Aviation Administration, as required by statute. In the report, the Airport Authority will be asking permission to extend the current paved runway 800 feet to the west. The Board was told that this will allow larger jets which are used by the multinational companies that frequent the Marysville/Union County area to use the airport, as the extra 800 odd-feet will then meet the minimum takeoff and landing requirements for some of the higher-end aircraft. The main runway at the Union County Airport at present is just over 4200 feet long.

