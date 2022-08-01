County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

krcgtv.com
Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win primaries, now seek Missouri's open Senate seat
Trudy Busch Valentine and Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be facing off on the November ballot, as they both look to grab Missouri’s open Senate seat. Unofficial polls show Schmitt took almost 50% of votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Busch Valentine topped fellow candidate Lucas Kunce in the...
Arkansas man sentenced for importing illegal giant salamanders, reptiles from China
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 27-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced Monday afternoon for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife, a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney said. According to federal officials, Jackson Roe of Conway was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall,...
Mark Alford secures 4th Congressional District Republican nominee
Columbia — Former Kansas City TV news anchor Mark Alford wins a packed GOP race to replace Vicky Hartzler's seat in Missouri's 4th Congressional District. It was a position held by Hartzler since 2012. Alford beat out six other Republican candidates in the race. Much of Alford’s campaign centered...
Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine are moving on to November Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist, who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary.
Missouri Task Force 1 searching in Breathitt County, Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 continued to help in the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky. On Tuesday, crews took their boats out on Troublesome Creek in Breathitt County with Human Remains Detector dogs. Taking the dogs out by boats helps them search areas they can't get to by land. Teams also...
Mental health is one of the main causes of death among pregnant women in Missouri
Jefferson City — DHSS published their multi year maternal morality report on Monday, August 1, 2022. The report analyzes the deaths of pregnant woman due to complications over a three year span. The study showed women on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die due to lost of...
New report shows Missouri River runoff levels improve for water supply needs
COLUMBIA — Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday the level of Missouri River runoff is improving, but it is still way below average. Hydrologists with the National Weather Service said water supply levels will steadily decline during the next several months. New reporting shows a...
