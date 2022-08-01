Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

Democrats said they have finally reached a deal with US senator and centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema on a major $430bn climate and spending bill after facing several objections on the critical legislation. Senator Sinema confirmed that she has agreed to “move forward” on the bill, which covers drug pricing, energy, environment, health and tax measures, provided the senate arbiter approved the bill, which Democrats intend to clear despite objections from the Republican camp.However, Democrats could only lock the agreement with Ms Sinema after they removed a provision that would impose new taxes on carried interest.Ms Sinema had expressed nervousness...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO