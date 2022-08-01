Why Checking Your Credit Score Isn't Enough to Protect Your Identity

www.fool.com
Related
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
3 Reasons I Don't Keep a Lot of Money in My Checking Account
A checking account isn't always the ideal place for your funds.
This Big Change Is Coming to Credit Reports -- Check Yours Soon
It's actually a positive one.
CNET
The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making
There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way.
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The biggest benefit increase in four decades could be coming.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
You Won’t Believe This News About Walmart’s Reported ‘Fraud’ That Was Just Filed By The FTC In Court
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Walmart for allowing fraudsters to use its money transfer services to take hundreds of millions of dollars from customers in scams. Yikes! On last Tuesday, June 28, the FTC filed a civil penalty complaint i...
Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming
Bad news for Biogen could translate to lower Medicare Part B premiums for seniors.
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data-Breach Settlement
Almost a year after a cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers, T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement to pay $700 million in 2019. The...
What Happens to Your Debt if You Die Without Life Insurance?
Life insurance can provide money to repay creditors -- but what happens if there is no policy in place?
CNBC
Retirees could see their monthly Social Security checks jump by $175 next year. Is that enough to keep up with inflation?
Social Security recipients may see one of the biggest cost-of-living adjustments in decades in 2023. For many retirees, it will still be hard to pay their bills amid rising prices. Here are some of the other resources to which they can turn. Social Security recipients could see the largest increase...
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit
Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
Do You Lose SSDI When You Become Eligible for Social Security?
If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you’ve probably worried at some point about losing benefits. After all, the application process is notoriously long and cumbersome. If you’re nearing retirement age, those fears may become more pronounced. So what exactly happens to your SSDI when you reach retirement age?
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...
Stimulus Update: Your Next Stimulus Check Could Come From a Surprising Source
Don't count on the federal government to provide more stimulus money.
Comments / 0