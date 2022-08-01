When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Team 2 Leave Packs?

www.dbltap.com
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule
League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
FIFA 22 FUTTIES Casemiro Objective Leaked
Casemiro is likely next in line to join FIFA 22's Premium FUTTIES Objective, according to viral leaker @FutSheriff. Well known to FIFA Ultimate Team managers across the world, FutSheriff has opened up the leak pipeline once again, allowing the precious liquid of confidential FIFA information to wet the lips of thirsty FIFA fans everywhere.
FIFA 22 94+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC: How to Complete
A FIFA 22 94+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC went live Aug. 2 during the FUTTIES promotion. Shapeshifters was the bridging event between Team of the Season and FUTTIES in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Shapeshifters takes popular players, upgrades them with new statistics and attributes while changing their base position. This opens up new avenues for squad building and how players work in game. Wingers switching sides, defenders becoming attackers and more envelop everything great about Shapeshifters.
Lacroix FIFA 22: How to Complete the FUTTIES December Favorite SBC
Maxence Lacroix received a FIFA 22 FUTTIES SBC card designated as a December Favorite from the Ultimate Team cycle. FUTTIES is the annual end-of-cycle promotion each year in FIFA Ultimate Team celebrating all the past content released. Part of the promotion includes re-releasing fan-favorite players as new FUTTIES cards with upgraded statistics. Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix was a popular Future Stars card when he was originally released, but now he's got a new 95 rated item that's sure to make squads for those still playing.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Working on Gifting Feature
At the start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, it appears players won't be getting an in-game gifting feature just yet, but soon enough perhaps. Gifting, of course, is a highly requested feature in just about any game with valuable cosmetics. The ability to send and receive skins for both weapons and characters is one that's long been a handy tool in Fortnite, for instance.
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview
League of Legends Patch 12.15 is coming out on August 10, alongside a variety of new Champion and system adjustments. League of Legends Developer Matt Leung-Harrison, known as @RiotPhroxzon on Twitter, posted a preview of the changes coming to the new patch. Here's all the information we got from the Patch 12.15 preview.
How to Complete 'Performance is Key' FIFA 22 Challenge
Want to know how to complete the Performance is Key challenge in FIFA 22? Look no further. Performance is Key is a Squad Based Challenge in FIFA 22's Ultimate Team game mode. This unique SBC offers participating managers rewards in the form of 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack and 1 Summer Swaps 2 token. The Summer Swaps 2 token comes in the likeness of Rory Gaffney, Irish striker for the Shamrock Rovers. Summer Swaps 2 tokens can be collected and redeemed for further rewards until the promotion ends on August 29.
Apex Legends Players Can Earn an Heirloom by Completing New Level Cap
Apex Legends plan to reward the players that have put the most time into their game with a new string of rewards. These rewards come alongside an increase in the existing level cap which is being taken from 500 to a whopping 2,000. The increase in levels does not mean...
Fortnite Assemble Snap Skin Feature Explained
With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 back in June, a new skin has entered the chat. 'Snap,' as the cosmetic character is called, offers gamers the chance to customize elements of the skin. By completing Snap Quests, Battle Pass holders can earn components of the Snap costume....
CDL Championship Weekend 2022 Results Tracker
Our Call of Duty League (CDL) Championship Weekend 2022 results tracker is here for those looking to stay up to the minute with how the highly-anticipated, end-of-year tournament is playing out. The CDL will close out its 2022 season in Los Angeles with Championship Weekend, where the top eight teams...
NFL Players Leak CoD MW2 Multiplayer Images
Leaked images have surfaced of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer lobby, thanks to an LA Rams NFL player.
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops include the Holy Flare charm and Primal Glory Mark VII coating. Here's how to claim the rewards and how long you need to watch the event to get them.
NBA 2K23 Gameplay Enhancements: Full List
2K has given out details about what NBA 2K23's gameplay will entail.
Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?
Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
CDL Championship Weekend 2022 Rewards Drops Revealed
The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend kicks off today, giving fans plenty of opportunities to earn some rewards just by watching along. Taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, the CDL Championship Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest events in Call of Duty esports. Only the very best eight teams have made their way into the Challenger Finals, with what's shaping up to be an exciting showdown.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Tier List
Here is a breakdown of how the characters stack up in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.
