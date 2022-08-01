ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million

Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

AGFF to honor five at August banquet

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will induct five conservationists into its highly acclaimed Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Saturday, August 27, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. “For more than 100 years, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked to conserve the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Pine Bluff, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Visual Arts#The Arts Science Center#Mexican#Mk Distributors#Asc#S Main St Entry
THV11

Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores

Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert

Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock officials break ground on new affordable housing units

Three more units of affordable housing will soon be available to low-to-moderate income Little Rock residents. Officials with the city Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spoke on Wednesday at the site on Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock on which three single-family homes will be built.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Signing days and open house times

The Stuttgart School District will begin its 2022-2023 school year in less than two weeks, welcoming students back on Monday, Aug. 15. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said parents should be aware of a few dates to prepare their students for this year.
STUTTGART, AR
onlyinark.com

Jacksonville Museum of Military History

Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy