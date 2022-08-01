www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
talkbusiness.net
Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million
Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas 4-H Foundation to host Dinner at the Vines event to benefit 4-H
LITTLE ROCK — The C.A. Vines Center and the Arkansas 4-H Foundation will host the second annual Dinner at the Vines event Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center — complete with a garden party, lakeside dinner, silent and live auctions and entertainment. Proceeds benefit...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFF to honor five at August banquet
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will induct five conservationists into its highly acclaimed Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Saturday, August 27, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. “For more than 100 years, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked to conserve the...
KARK
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in maintenance, transportation, more
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical. Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care. Flexible schedule for part-time drivers. $250 vaccine incentive pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264.
Topgolf announces location, plans for Little Rock site
Topgolf has announced location plans for Little Rock.
ualrpublicradio.org
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
Afrobites brings authentic African dishes and history to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — “Whatever is given to you, you have to share.” That’s a fundamental pillar in African culture and it’s the philosophy that fuels the food truck known as Afrobites. The story goes something like this. Several years ago owners Madere Toure and...
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
South End community asks Little Rock directors to be considered for ARPA funding
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After Little Rock received funding from the American Rescue Act Plan, directors on the city board spent some time deciding where the funds should go. On Tuesday night, people from the South End neighborhood wanted to make sure their community was not forgotten when those funds are later disbursed.
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
Dollar General opening Little Rock fresh produce locations
Dollar General is expanding fresh produce access in communities through Little Rock.
KATV
7 Brew to open first Little Rock location at site of former Shorty Small's
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company.
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores
Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock officials break ground on new affordable housing units
Three more units of affordable housing will soon be available to low-to-moderate income Little Rock residents. Officials with the city Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spoke on Wednesday at the site on Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock on which three single-family homes will be built.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Signing days and open house times
The Stuttgart School District will begin its 2022-2023 school year in less than two weeks, welcoming students back on Monday, Aug. 15. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said parents should be aware of a few dates to prepare their students for this year.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
