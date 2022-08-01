Fighting to restore pensions for Delphi retirees

U.S. payrolls data day is dawning shortly and set to tell us whether markets should be more worried about inflation or a recession. As Rabobank notes -- Will a weak print provide more ‘pivot-fuel’ for a market already so drunk on it that it won’t heed the Fed saying “WRONG!” over and over – as they just did yet again yesterday? Conversely, will a strong payrolls number sober the market up?

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO