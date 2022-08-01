The Hundred: Kirsten hopes for Welsh Fire strength in depth

www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
