Clear the Shelters campaign encourages pet adoptions

KSNB Local4
Hastings YMCA breaks ground on new building
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings YMCA marked a big milestone on Thursday morning as they broke ground on their new facility. COVID hit at the beginning of their fundraising effort but they managed to raise $19 million for the new facility. Their initial goal was to raise $14 million.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Habitat for Humanity is building its 26th home in Hastings and organizers say they aim to build homes in the community every year to help families in need. The home currently under construction will be the fourth Habitat for Humanity home on South Chicago Street; and...
KSNB Local4
Zion Academy garden classroom ready to bloom
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Zion Classical Academy in Hastings has a new “classroom” for students this school year. The garden boxes were finished in May, and that’s when After School Care Coordinator Pearlisa Martinez began planting flowers and vegetables. She’s taken care of the garden through...
KSNB Local4
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lady A will not be performing at this year’s Nebraska State Fair after the group announced they are cancelling their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band had been scheduled to take the stage Saturday, Sept. 3. “We have decided to postpone our Request...
KSNB Local4
Willa Cather’s childhood home to be restored
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - Willa Cather’s childhood home in Red Cloud is still standing and is due for a comprehensive restoration. The Pulitzer Prize winning author used the Great Plains as well as Red Cloud as a setting and inspiration for some of her work. Today, she’s known as one of America’s greatest novelists.
KSNB Local4
Hastings community comes together in ‘National Night Out’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thousands of communities across the United States joined forces Tuesday in “National Night Out.” The event is held each year in an effort to help reduce crime and prevent drug use. The Hastings community joined in on the movement, marking the 39th annual Night...
KSNB Local4
CHI Health Good Samaritan gets 5 stars from CMS
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan received the highest achievement possible from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For the second year in a row, the Kearney hospital received five stars in the Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. On July 278, CMS updated its Care Compare...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way Tour of Agencies
Devoted public servant, good father, and loving husband, those are just a few of Christopher Marcello’s attributes remembered fondly by colleagues. Office Marcello was laid to rest in Hastings following the funeral earlier in Grand Island. Hastings PD hiring officers. Updated: 21 hours ago. Local4 TODAY. Police agencies host...
KSNB Local4
Health care workers honored with discount at Barn Festival shops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health care workers are being recognized at the Barn Festival this week for all of their hard work and service to their communities. They were able to receive 15% off their purchase on Monday inside the shops on the Barn Festival grounds. But the discount doesn’t end there — it’s returning again Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and “The Big Pig” food truck will be on site serving up dinner.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
KSNB Local4
Groundbreaking on new UNK Regional Engagement Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney plans to create a meeting space that Chancellor Doug Kristensen says is not present anywhere in the community or the region. On Thursday, officials broke ground on the more than $15 million UNK Regional Engagement Center to be added to...
klkntv.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
KSNB Local4
Masks optional for GIPS ‘22-’23 school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Grand Island Public Schools will begin the ‘22-’23 school year as Masks Optional in all district buildings and activities hosted on GIPS grounds. Individuals may wear a mask based on their personal preference and level of risk. Best-effort preventative measures such as...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfires and extreme heat have made for a challenging year for cattle producers. The Nebraska Cattlemen organization is helping those impacted, get back on their feet. They’re offering disaster relief to cover what insurance and federal funding won’t. The Nebraska Cattlemen said their disaster...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Police to hire five new officers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department is currently accepting applications for five new officers to join their team. This comes after several resignations and retirements, opening those spots in the force. “We’re kind of grouped in with the rest of the nation that’s having issues with hiring and...
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
KSNB Local4
Feel Fit Under New Ownership
klkntv.com
Nebraska doctor gives tips on preventing COVID during upcoming school year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As back-to-school season draws nearer, parents are starting to wonder about how to keep their kids safe as COVID-19 continues. Over the past two years, both cases and deaths have spiked toward the end of the summer, moving into respiratory virus season. Near the beginning...
KSNB Local4
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
