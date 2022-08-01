DEPOSIT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Our latest Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a blueberry farm in Deposit that’s having its best season ever. Dennis Marrero, owner of Bleuet Hill Farm near Oquaga Lake, says never in his 10 years of growing blueberries has he had so much fruit that was so sweet and juicy.

