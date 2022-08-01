www.binghamtonhomepage.com
Latest numbers, August 4th
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Let’s take a look at the latest Broome County COVID-19 numbers. 244 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 59 of them new. There are currently 39 people in the hospital. One more person has died, making the number of deaths...
Food and Farm Showcase: Bleuet Hill Farm
DEPOSIT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Our latest Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a blueberry farm in Deposit that’s having its best season ever. Dennis Marrero, owner of Bleuet Hill Farm near Oquaga Lake, says never in his 10 years of growing blueberries has he had so much fruit that was so sweet and juicy.
Get ready for a mixture of autumn and art this October
BINGHAMTON NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- The Broome County Arts Council will be hosting its 4th annual Broome Art Trail come October. This event is a self-guided tour of art studios across Broome County, and will feature over 70 artists in 32 locations including, Binghamton, Johnsons City, Endicott, Vestal, Whitney Point, Chenango Forks, and the Town of Maine.
Throwback Thursdays at the Unadilla Drive-In
UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August. Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m. Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the...
Results for ‘Best Pizza in Broome County’ according to you
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared. Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:. The Stone Fox (49...
Original Indie trio to perform Saturday at Glendale Park
ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Original Indie trio Pat the Cat will perform at Glendale Park on Saturday, August 6th starting at 4 p.m. They are the featured performer of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series. According to Event Director Rob Weinberger, “the trio’s original rock music...
Wyatt Young extends hit streak to 14 games
One of the most consistent bats in the Binghamton Rumble Ponies lineup in recent weeks, Wyatt Young, has extended his hit streak to 14 games following a single on Thursday night.
Rumble Ponies game suspended due to weather after strong start
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were off to a strong start in their quest for a third win a row, but inclement weather forced the game to be suspended in the top of the third inning.
