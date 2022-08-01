Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.

