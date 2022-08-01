www.southernminnesotanews.com
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
Southern Minnesota News
Man arrested following knife assault
A man has been arrested following a knife assault in Mankato. Officers responded Wednesday at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Power Dr, where they found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, Herton E. Lowary, 29, of Mankato, was located outside...
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning. Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal. A news release from law enforcement...
myklgr.com
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
KIMT
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
KEYC
Blue Earth County officials search for Garden City vandals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City. Authorities were called to the fairgrounds area Sunday, after reports of vandalism and theft over the weekend. Unknown individuals stole T-shirts and other small items from vendor booths that were closed...
myklgr.com
Four injured in Watonwan County rollover Monday morning
Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
Southern Minnesota News
Le Center man who impregnated 12-year-old sentenced to prison
Marcus Allen Owens Jr, Minnesota Department of Corrections. A Le Center man who impregnated a 12-year-old girl will spend about six years in prison. Marcus Allen Owens, Jr. was sentenced in Le Sueur County Court last week. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. District...
kymnradio.net
Northfield girl seriously injured in car vs. bicycle accident; No referendum on high school facility upgrade this fall; Northfield City Council approves 2023 NAFRS budget
The Northfield Police Department reported last night that a 14-year-old Northfield girl was transported by helicopter to the. Hennepin County Medical Center after being struck by a car. At approximately 5:51 yesterday, Northfield police were dispatched to a report of a Person Injury crash involving a car and a bicyclist...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
KEYC
RibFest to offer free bus service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 the bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.
