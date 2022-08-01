ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southern Minnesota News

Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges

A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash

An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested following knife assault

A man has been arrested following a knife assault in Mankato. Officers responded Wednesday at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Power Dr, where they found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, Herton E. Lowary, 29, of Mankato, was located outside...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday

Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
WINDOM, MN
KIMT

Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime

(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
AUSTIN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves

It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Blue Earth County officials search for Garden City vandals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City. Authorities were called to the fairgrounds area Sunday, after reports of vandalism and theft over the weekend. Unknown individuals stole T-shirts and other small items from vendor booths that were closed...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Four injured in Watonwan County rollover Monday morning

Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home

A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Le Center man who impregnated 12-year-old sentenced to prison

Marcus Allen Owens Jr, Minnesota Department of Corrections. A Le Center man who impregnated a 12-year-old girl will spend about six years in prison. Marcus Allen Owens, Jr. was sentenced in Le Sueur County Court last week. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. District...
kymnradio.net

Northfield girl seriously injured in car vs. bicycle accident; No referendum on high school facility upgrade this fall; Northfield City Council approves 2023 NAFRS budget

The Northfield Police Department reported last night that a 14-year-old Northfield girl was transported by helicopter to the. Hennepin County Medical Center after being struck by a car. At approximately 5:51 yesterday, Northfield police were dispatched to a report of a Person Injury crash involving a car and a bicyclist...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
KEYC

RibFest to offer free bus service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 the bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.

