Applications are now being accepted for business accelerator program

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents. The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
Our neighbors in Appalachia need help. In the last month, devastating flood waters inundated communities in Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky, leaving destruction and death behind when they receded.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As Wisconsin's longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he's facing a primary challenger who claims he's not conservative enough. The challenger's argument: Vos should do...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of...
