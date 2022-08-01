Glioblastoma cells invade the brain as neuronal free riders

medicalxpress.com
Related
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
MedicalXpress
'RNA fishing' reveals new driver of melanoma malignancy and metastasis
Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified several proteins involved in the progression of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. One of the proteins—PDIA6—was found to be particularly important for driving malignancy. Experiments with mice showed that melanoma cells with reduced levels of PDIA6 had an impaired ability to metastasize to the lung.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
MedicalXpress
How microglia contribute to Alzheimer's disease
One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is a reduction in the firing of some neurons in the brain, which contributes to the cognitive decline that patients experience. A new study from MIT shows how a type of cells called microglia contribute to this slowdown of neuron activity. The study...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
MedicalXpress
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered 'danger signal' may spur vaccine development and allergy treatment
A study of how injured mouse cells trigger immune responses suggests novel strategies for preventing and treating everything from parasites to allergies in humans. Researchers hypothesized that gut cells damaged by parasitic worms summon the immune system by releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is metabolized into the nucleotide adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to specific receptors on the surface of intestinal epithelial cells to trigger an immune response.
MedicalXpress
Study provides insight into how the intestine repairs damaged tissue
Investigators at Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have identified a component in the intestine that plays a critical role in repairing damaged tissue. Scientists found that endothelial cells in the lymphatic vessels produce molecules that are essential for the maintenance and regulation of stem cells and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Small daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning
A small (57 g) daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning (osteopenia/osteoporosis) without boosting harmful low density cholesterol, suggest the results of a small comparative clinical trial, published in the open access journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The effects seem to be specific to...
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
scitechdaily.com
Why Do Cancer Cells Need Fat?
A study explains why many cancer cells need the import of fat. The unexpected causes of cancer cells’ frequent reliance on fat imports are being revealed by Columbia and MIT researchers. This discovery could help us better understand and control tumor development. The study, which was co-led by Matthew...
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic drug for Alzheimer's disease without inflammatory side effects
Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages. These inflammatory side effects can cause neuronal cell death and synapse elimination by activated microglia, and even have the potential to exacerbate cognitive impairment in AD patients. Thus, current Aβ antibody-based immunotherapy holds the inherent risk of doing more harm than good due to their inflammatory side effects.
MedicalXpress
Novel drug shows promising efficacy for patients with multiple myeloma
Results of an international clinical trial co-led by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University show potential for a novel drug to benefit patients with multiple myeloma whose disease either recurred or was resistant to three or more earlier lines of treatment. Nearly two-thirds of the trial's participants experienced...
MedicalXpress
New technology in recent clinical study aims toward earlier detection of hepatocellular carcinoma
Primary liver cancer, the third-leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, takes more than 30,000 lives in the United States each year. The high mortality rates can be attributed in part to the fact that a significant portion of the patients are detected at a late stage, when potentially curative treatments are no longer an option. Unfortunately, today's screening methods are not able to routinely provide accurate, early detection.
MedicalXpress
How does stroke impact your vision?
The visual pathway is very long and goes from the eyes to the occipital lobe, which is the region in the cerebral hemisphere that processes vision. Since the visual pathway goes through the cerebral hemisphere on each side, stroke affecting certain areas of the cerebral hemisphere will impact the visual pathway and produce visual field loss.
MedicalXpress
Functional ultrasound microscopy: Sensing whole brain neuronal activity at the micron scale
Ultrasound is transforming the field of neuroimaging with the technological advances achieved by the Physics for Medicine laboratory (Inserm, ESPCI Paris-PSL, CNRS) in the past decade. The introduction, in 2009, of functional ultrasound (fUS) provided neuroscientists with a unique technology—portable, easy-to-use, cost-efficient—to visualize the cerebral activity at high sensitivity. In 2015, another method, coined ultrasound localization microscopy (ULM) produced unique images of the brain vascular network, revealing micron-size blood vessels. In 2022, researchers of Physics for Medicine are obtaining even more spectacular results by combining the best of both worlds: functional ultrasound localization microscopy (fULM) captures the cerebral activity at the micron-scale. The study is published in Nature Methods. It opens up major future clinical perspectives for the diagnosis of cerebrovascular pathologies, such as strokes, all diseases of small vessels, risks of aneurysm rupture or vascular alterations present very early in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
scitechdaily.com
Yale Scientists Warn: Common Heart Medications Linked to Greater Heart-Attack Risk During Hot Weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta-blockers are important medications that can improve survival and quality of life. Likewise, aspirin and other antiplatelet drugs can reduce the risk of a heart attack. However, those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are already more likely. A...
MedicalXpress
Microscopic blood vessel disease in the brain's white matter associated with worse cognition in Alzheimer's
Disease of the microscopic blood vessels that feed the white matter of our brain is associated with worse cognitive function and memory deficits in individuals with Alzheimer's, scientists report. "The main message of this paper is the mixed pathology as we call it—microvascular disease and Alzheimer's—is associated with more brain...
Comments / 0