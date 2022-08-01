Leukemia vulnerability discovered causing drug sensitivity

medicalxpress.com
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
‘They gave her a bed to die in’: family of woman with Down’s Syndrome denied intensive care seek answers from Covid-19 inquiry
When Susan Sullivan died from Covid-19, her parents’ world fell quiet. She would no longer burst into her dad’s room at dawn to say: “Morning, chief! Sun’s shining!” And when songs would play by Abba, Queen or Kylie, she was no longer there to blast out the words.
NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer
An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
The 2 warning signs on your toenails that mean you’re at risk of silent killer
LOVE them or hate them, our feet get us from A to B even if some pairs look a little worse for wear. But experts say that you should keep an eye on your tootsies in particular as they could reveal signs of a silent killer. There are two specific...
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'
A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
