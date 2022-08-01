2 drivers ticketed for going 126 mph caught going 112 mph a few miles down the road

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, girl found dead inside home during welfare check
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman and child were found dead when deputies conducted a welfare check at a Macomb Township home Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, police said. Foul play is not suspected in the deaths, WDIV Local 4 reports. However, the causes of the deaths are unknown; reports from the medical examiner are pending.
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
Lake Michigan shoreline to become ‘electric Route 66′ with EV charging stations
Scenic road trips just got supercharged as the Midwest works together to create an electric route along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan. The circuit was announced after...
Detroit News
Pittsfield Twp. man arrested after recording found in Washtenaw Co. bathrooms
A Pittsfield Township man, 38, has been charged with child sexually abusive activity after recordings were found of people in restrooms in Washtenaw County, according to Michigan State Police. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested, state police announced, after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
50K without power after thunderstorms with high winds, rain roll through Michigan
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – About 50,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan remain without power Thursday, Aug. 4, after a storm with wind gusts over 50 mph damaged power lines. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on...
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 4