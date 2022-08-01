ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

2 drivers ticketed for going 126 mph caught going 112 mph a few miles down the road

By Justine Lofton
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Chargers#Reckless Driving#Dodge#Msp Metro Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
IRONWOOD, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6

Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
DETROIT, MI
police1.com

N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy