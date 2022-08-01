Dawn Burrell's Mapo Pork & Edamame Hummus

An easy biscuit recipe blueprint for foolproof, mouth-wateringly delicious breakfast sandwiches. Does anyone else crave a juicy and delicious breakfast biscuit once in a while? A breakfast cheeseburger. Triple B! Bake these quick store-bought buttermilk biscuits, remove the tops, and fill them with your favorite breakfast toppings. Love this idea of an easy biscuit sandwich moment for the whole family. A great recipe when you have guests in town or for the holidays. Perfect for freezing so you can have a sandwich whenever you want. Crispy bacon and creamy scrambled eggs are the best combos, but a drizzle of sriracha and honey takes this sandwich out of this world.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO