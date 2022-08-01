Dawn Burrell's Mapo Pork & Edamame Hummus

people.com
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
JJ and Kealia Watt are enjoying quality time together before welcoming their new addition!. The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, snapped a cute photo together on Monday at the Arizona Cardinal's training camp where JJ is preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The Cardinals defensive back,...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
People
Cincinnati Zoo Under 24-Hour Baby Watch as it Waits for Fiona the Hippo's New Sibling to Arrive
After announcing Bibi the hippo's pregnancy with dad-to-be Tucker in April, the Cincinnati Zoo is now under a 24-hour birth watch for Fiona's younger sibling, according to WLWT5. Bibi is due in mid-August, but the hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after the estimated due date, so...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Returns In A Fresh Grey And Blue Mix
Despite debuting 32 years ago, the Nike Air Max 90 remains one of the most popular products currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a compelling mix of greys and blues. Color-blocking deviates from the model’s inaugural style, with mudguards, quarter panels and base layers opting for varying shades of grey. TPU components and swooshes at the profiles deviate in contrasting blues that won’t seem out of place in either a summer or fall sneaker rotation. Air Max units underfoot don’t indulge in any eye-catching tone, but their surrounding cassette does. Lastly, waffle-patterned tread bring down some of the blue colors found up-top, creating an equal balance between the sneaker’s two titular hues.
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
People
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 81st Birthday with Another Iconic Selfie
The lifestyle expert celebrated turning 81 on Wednesday with a glamorous "birthday selfie" posted to her Instagram feed. She appears to be fully reclined, striking her signature pursed-lips pose. The master chef celebrated with a food-filled day, writing that she took the photo before her "big bday dinner." "We had...
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Erin Napier Swoons Over Husband Ben as They Revisit the Spot They Met: 'Still My Biggest Crush'
Erin Napier is taking a lovestruck walk down memory lane!. The HGTV star, 36, shared photos on Instagram after visiting the place where her love story with husband Ben, 38, began. She tagged Jones College, where the couple first met, in the location on the post. "Had lunch at our...
Thrillist
Little Caesars Is Launching a Pepperoni-Decked 'Old World' Pizza
Inflation combined with big corporations making record profits has made for some very strange promotions. Little Caesars, known for slinging low-cost pizzas, is joining that fray. It says it's making "gourmet flavors more accessible to everyone" with its new menu item. You might not expect to see gourmet and Little Caesars sitting side by side, but here we are. The company is launching a new pizza called the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.
sneakernews.com
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
Thrillist
Simply Lemonade Is Selling a Massive Lemon-Shaped Keg for Only $21
In May, Simply Lemonade went and spiked its own lemonade like we've been doing for the brand all along. And now, to celebrate its boozy ready-to-drink cocktails, the brand is releasing a Juicy 21st Birthday Collection that includes a massive lemon-shaped keg. While the capsule includes a portable speaker, bucket...
TV tonight: sinkhole swallows Los Angeles in sci-fi disaster drama La Brea
Debut for ambitious series in which part of LA becomes an inexplicable primeval land. Plus: unflinching healthcare in Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life. Here’s what to watch this evening
Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress
In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least.
Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star
SAN ESTEBAN ATATLAHUCA, Mexico, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez. Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Embarks on a 'Journey to Sobriety'
Lady A is postponing their upcoming tour as band member Charles Kelley gets sober. The country trio announced Thursday that their upcoming Request Line Tour, which was set to begin on Aug. 13, will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley, 40, all the time and support he needs. "Being...
Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe
Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
12tomatoes.com
Breakfast Biscuit Bake
An easy biscuit recipe blueprint for foolproof, mouth-wateringly delicious breakfast sandwiches. Does anyone else crave a juicy and delicious breakfast biscuit once in a while? A breakfast cheeseburger. Triple B! Bake these quick store-bought buttermilk biscuits, remove the tops, and fill them with your favorite breakfast toppings. Love this idea of an easy biscuit sandwich moment for the whole family. A great recipe when you have guests in town or for the holidays. Perfect for freezing so you can have a sandwich whenever you want. Crispy bacon and creamy scrambled eggs are the best combos, but a drizzle of sriracha and honey takes this sandwich out of this world.
Geoffrey Zakarian's Crispy Zucchini Fritters with Tzatziki Sauce
"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill," says the chef and host of Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. "It’s crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it’s heaven!" "I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and...
Hypebae
Baes With Kicks: Elaina Corbin
Meet Elaina Corbin, or @dopest.e as she’s known in the Instagram sneaker community. As a collector with over ten years in the game, Elaina uses her platform to shed light on issues in the Native and Indigenous communities. For this installment of Baes With Kicks, we’re chatting with Elaina...
People
