How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building

This Is The Most Unhealthy Cheese Sold In Grocery Stores
Most grocery stores have an unending stock of cheese; some varieties are sharp and full of flavor while others are soft and crunchy, and some other sets have nothing to offer but their smell. It might be quite astonishing to realize that cheese’s shape, feel, or smell does not determine its nutritional value.
3 Foods You Should Stop Eating Because They Make Dark Spots So Much Worse
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 25, 2022. Dark spots are a skin issue that can be linked to a number of causes, from sun exposure to hormonal changes to genetics. However, you may not have considered the fact that ...
Should You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs With Or Without The Shell?
Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Popculture
Sonic Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers
As other fast food chains put a dent in customers' pockets amid rising costs of inflation, Sonic is looking to ease the burden of enjoying a delicious meal. The beloved fast food restaurant chain is helping customers save a few bucks by offering a free Cheeseburger with any in-app or online purchase, though the offer is only going on for a limited time.
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
It may be Krispy Kreme's birthday but they're the ones giving a gift to customers. In celebration of Krispy Kreme's 85th birthday, fans can score big with a dozen donuts for 85 cents. On Friday, head to the donut chain to enjoy a dozen donuts for 85 cents with the...
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
Twelve women ranging from a XXS to a 5XL show how a summer dress looks on different bodies and shoppers are stunned
A CLOTHING company has been praised for its "size inclusivity" for showing how their dress looks on 12 different women - who range in size from an XXS to a 5XL. A video of the women wearing the dress was shared by Ivy City Co. on its TikTok page, as they danced along to the sounds of Rod Stewart's Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.
I tried four sandwiches on Subway's newly revamped menu, and now I think the chain is finally turning things around
Subway just introduced a new menu with 12 sandwiches designed to be ordered as-is, without customization. The menu is a departure from Subway's historical emphasis on customization. This was my best Subway experience, and I think it shows a bright future for the chain.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Thrillist
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs from Its New Menu Today
Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos. To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag...
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
Popculture
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
Candy company offering $78K a year for a chief taster to eat about 113 pieces of candy a day
Candy Funhouse claims that applicants as young as 5 are welcome, and that they can even do the job remotely.
foodsafetynews.com
Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass
Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
