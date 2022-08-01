Destiny 2: Game-Breaking Exploit Gets Text Chat Disabled

comicbook.com
Today's Wordle Is One of the Most Difficult Yet
"Wordle 409 X" is trending, which means that a lot of players are struggling with today's puzzle. Today's puzzle features several common pratfalls that players will need to avoid, and the word appears to be one of the toughest puzzles players have encountered in quite a while. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
Halo 2 Player Completes MoistCr1TiKaL's "Impossible" $20,000 LASO Challenge
Yes, the "impossible" has been proven to be possible as a Halo 2 streamer known as Jervalin beat Moistcr1tikal's $20,000 LASO challenge. The Halo series is known for having some of the most replayable campaigns out there, largely thanks to its amazing story, sandbox gameplay, and co-op. One other huge factor is the usage of Skulls, which are gameplay modifiers. Some of these are just silly little additions like making a grunt's head explode with confetti when the player gets a headshot. Some of them make the game unreasonably difficult... and when you combine all of them together, it can make things quite painful and previously thought to be impossible.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Lead Writer Over Six Years After Being Announced
Beyond Good and Evil 2 has finally gotten a lead writer... six years after the game was announced. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is one of gaming's great white whales. The first game was very beloved and it wasn't a terribly long time until Ubisoft started talking about a second game in the series. Then things went very quiet for nearly a decade when Beyond Good and Evil 2 was officially revealed in 2017 where it was revealed the follow-up is actually a prequel, something that threw fans for a bit of a loop given some leaked trailers from the late 2000s suggested it would be a direct sequel. Nevertheless, things have been pretty quiet on Beyond Good and Evil 2, but Ubisoft has reaffirmed many times that it's still coming, but it could be a while. A report from earlier this year suggested the game is still in pre-production, one of the earliest stages of game development.
Nintendo Report Says No New Switch Model Releasing Anytime Soon
Nintendo fans holding out for a new Nintendo Switch Pro announcement – or any sort of new Switch hardware, really – may want to continue hoping for a bit longer after a recent report said that the company wouldn't be releasing any new hardware during the current fiscal year. That extends from now until the end of March 2023, though considering the ongoing supply issues affecting different hardware manufacturers across the industry, it's not surprising anyway to imagine Nintendo wouldn't be releasing a new Switch model anytime soon.
NBA 2K23 Reveals New Gameplay Details Ahead of Release
NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts has revealed a vast number of new gameplay changes that will be appearing in this year's edition of the annualized basketball series. At this point in time, we still haven't seen much of NBA 2K23 in action, which has led to fans wondering what will actually be new in this year's title. Luckily, Visual Concepts has now broken down in great depth what it hopes to accomplish in the upcoming release.
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Seemingly Confirm Disappointing Leak
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were featured heavily during this week's Pokemon Presents event, but not all of the news was good news for those who were hoping for certain features to be present in the new games. Details shared during and after the event appear to have confirmed a leak from before that suggested the Gyms players visit in the new Paldea region would not feature level scaling, an omission which some players feel goes against the open-world nature of the next Pokemon games.
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
New PS5 Controller Teased in Leak
A new PlayStation 5 controller from Sony may have just been teased in a recent leak. Since the launch of the PS5 back at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new models of its DualSense controller that goes with the console. However, these new models have only been color variants that have come in red, black, blue, and other shades. Now, thanks to this leak in question, it looks like Sony could be preparing to release a new PS5 DualSense controller that has even more features than the current version.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Reaffirmed for 2022
Activision has reaffirmed that it will be releasing Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is the unofficial name of the next Warzone game, at a time later in 2022. Currently, Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed essentially nothing about Warzone 2, which has led some fans to wonder if it would even still launch this year. Despite this lingering silence, Activision has continued to state that the new battle royale shooter will arrive after Modern Warfare 2 this fall.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Claims Popular Feature Is Being Removed
According to a new rumor, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite they will do so without a popular feature introduced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 1996 via Pokemon Red and Green. That said, when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released earlier this year, it perhaps evolved the formula substantially. While doing this, it removed or changed many features and mechanics considered classic to the series. For example, it removed auto evolution, much to the delight of many Pokemon fans. Rather than force players to spam "B" after every level when a Pokemon was ready to evolve it gave players agency in when a Pokemon evolves. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet walk this back, or apparently, the pair of games do.
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Shoots Down Evo Rumors
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has quickly shot down rumors related to NetherRealm Studios making a new announcement related to the series at Evo 2022. Within the past day, it was teased that publisher WB Games would have some reveals to make in the coming days at the annualized fighting game tournament. Because of this, many fans assumed that Mortal Kombat could be one franchise that could receive some news. Sadly, this has already been confirmed to not be the case.
Hogwarts Legacy Update Gives Harry Potter Fans Hope
A new Hogwarts Legacy update has given Harry Potter fans hope that some good news and a release date announcement are right around the corner. And this may seem obvious considering the game is still officially slated to release sometime this year, which means Avalanche Software is going to need to provide an update sooner rather than later, however, there's plenty of speculation that it's actually not coming out this year, but going to be delayed to 2023.
Xbox Game Pass Soft Launches New Subscription Tier
Microsoft has today revealed that it's soft launching a new subscription tier for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Just a couple of months back, we first began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of creating a new family plan for Game Pass with the intent to release it at some point in 2022. And while a full release of this Game Pass family plan has yet to take place, Microsoft is now testing this version of the service out in select territories.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News Coming Very Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be getting some news in the very near future. All eyes are on the new Call of Duty game as Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to impress many players and fans have been yearning for a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The last game in the sub-franchise was released in 2019 and was a massive hit, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Although Call of Duty was far from dead before the release of that game, things were softening and Modern Warfare gave it the adrenaline boost it desperately needed. Not only was the core game great, but it led to things like Call of Duty: Warzone which became its own juggernaut.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer First Look Leaked by NFL Players
A brand new look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was leaked via an NFL player, of all people. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 not just because it's yet another Call of Duty game, but it's the sequel to the Call of Duty game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released back in 2019 to critical and commercial success, making it one of the best-selling games of all-time. It also went on to spawn the juggernaut that is Call of Duty: Warzone and many are hoping that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will introduce a new era to the Call of Duty franchise.
