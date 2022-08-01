Destiny 2: Game-Breaking Exploit Gets Text Chat Disabled

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has finally gotten a lead writer... six years after the game was announced. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is one of gaming's great white whales. The first game was very beloved and it wasn't a terribly long time until Ubisoft started talking about a second game in the series. Then things went very quiet for nearly a decade when Beyond Good and Evil 2 was officially revealed in 2017 where it was revealed the follow-up is actually a prequel, something that threw fans for a bit of a loop given some leaked trailers from the late 2000s suggested it would be a direct sequel. Nevertheless, things have been pretty quiet on Beyond Good and Evil 2, but Ubisoft has reaffirmed many times that it's still coming, but it could be a while. A report from earlier this year suggested the game is still in pre-production, one of the earliest stages of game development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO