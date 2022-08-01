ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, VA

Tyler Nickel’s high school number retired

By Richard Adkins
 3 days ago

UNC basketball freshman Tyler Nickel was honored by his high school  as his jersey will officially go in the rafters at East Rock High School.

The four-star recruit had his No.5 varsity number retired this past week by East Rock High School out of Elkton, Virginia. Nickel got on UNC’s radar after dominating at the high school level, ranking as the third-best player in the state of Virginia.

During his time at East Rock, the 6-8 small forward led the Eagles in scoring, becoming a top recruit and one of the best players out of his high school. In his junior and senior years, Nickel appeared in 42 games, averaging 34.4 points, four assists, 1.8 steals, 1.5 rebounds, and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Nickel not only dominated the stat sheet , he also had the accolades to go along with it including First-Team All-State as well as being named East Rockingham player of the year. The biggest achievement of his tenure with the Eagles is that he’s the all-time leading scorer in Virginia High School history snapping Mac McClung record set in 2018.

Now, with his name in his high school rafters, it will be interesting to see if Nickel can produce the same outcome in the Deans Smith Center.

