Rising Sun students are the first to go back to school on Aug. 1

The closure is expected to last up to 30 days. (Franklin County, Ind.) - A culvert replacement project is scheduled to start this month in Franklin County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Olco Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 starting on or after Sunday, August 14. The closure will occur just under two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO