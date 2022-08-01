ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, IN

Rising Sun students are the first to go back to school on Aug. 1

By Kristen Cornett, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ripleynews.com

Milan Community Schools welcomes new teachers

Milan Community School Corporation starts their new school year with new faces in the staff. Along with having Dan Goris as their new School Resource Officer, the school welcomes teachers: Samantha Geary, Shelby Rowland, Daniel Harm, Brenda Walter, Chelsy Holyoke, Sydney Smith and Jesse Baugh. Other staff include the approval...
MILAN, IN
WKRC

School supply drive set to help CPS students experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A school supply drive this weekend will help some of the area’s most vulnerable students. Around 3,000 to 4,000 children in the Cincinnati Public School District are experiencing homelessness. Local nonprofit, My Kidz, will host its 5th annual school supply drive for those students on Saturday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
City
Rising Sun, IN
WKRC

Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Go To School#High School#Ivy Tech#College#Rising Sun Schools#The Greenest School
WKRC

Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WKRC

A popular restaurant has returned to CVG's Concourse B

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant has returned to CVG. The airport announced Thursday morning that its shuttered Chick-fil-A had officially reopened. The restaurant closed in March after its operator, HMS Host, lost its franchise agreement with Chick-fil-A. However, it was announced in July that the chicken sandwich...
HEBRON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local food rescue nonprofit saves 3 million pounds of food

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit is hitting a major milestone. Last Mile Food Rescue is celebrating saving a total of 3 million pounds of excess food. The nonprofit is a volunteer-driven organization that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. “If you've got an hour, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Closure Planned on U.S. 52 for Box Culvert Replacement in Franklin Co.

The closure is expected to last up to 30 days. (Franklin County, Ind.) - A culvert replacement project is scheduled to start this month in Franklin County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Olco Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 starting on or after Sunday, August 14. The closure will occur just under two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Carroll, Gallatin Counties Receive Over $50 Million for Various Projects

Sidewalk construction, high-speed internet, and more. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Two northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in funding to support various projects. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Tuesday presented four awards totaling $50.2 million benefitting Carroll and Gallatin counties. The funding will support projects such as sidewalk...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy