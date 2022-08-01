Rising Sun students are the first to go back to school on Aug. 1

local12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in KentuckyThe Planking TravelerWilliamstown, KY
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
WKRC
Lawrenceburg students return to school with added security, renovations
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Students in Lawrenceburg join three other districts in southeastern Indiana back in the classroom on Aug. 3. The district is adding three school resource officers (SRO) to its staff to bring the district’s total number to seven. Superintendent Karl Galey says he hopes the new...
ripleynews.com
Milan Community Schools welcomes new teachers
Milan Community School Corporation starts their new school year with new faces in the staff. Along with having Dan Goris as their new School Resource Officer, the school welcomes teachers: Samantha Geary, Shelby Rowland, Daniel Harm, Brenda Walter, Chelsy Holyoke, Sydney Smith and Jesse Baugh. Other staff include the approval...
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WKRC
School supply drive set to help CPS students experiencing homelessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A school supply drive this weekend will help some of the area’s most vulnerable students. Around 3,000 to 4,000 children in the Cincinnati Public School District are experiencing homelessness. Local nonprofit, My Kidz, will host its 5th annual school supply drive for those students on Saturday,...
WKRC
Hundreds of volunteers from Reds, P&G, Zoo and others give Lincoln Heights a makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 people volunteered at six different sites in Lincoln Heights Thursday morning as part of the annual community makeover project. This is the 13th year for the community makeover project. Each year they pick a new location and work with city leaders to decide what sites need repairs or revamping.
WKRC
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg vs. East Central to Help Kickoff Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown
CINCINNATI – East Central and Lawrenceburg will help kickoff year 25 of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown. Each year, the Crosstown Showdown features some of the best and most anticipated high school football games in Southeast Indiana, Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The Indiana Kickoff game will take place...
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
WKRC
A popular restaurant has returned to CVG's Concourse B
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant has returned to CVG. The airport announced Thursday morning that its shuttered Chick-fil-A had officially reopened. The restaurant closed in March after its operator, HMS Host, lost its franchise agreement with Chick-fil-A. However, it was announced in July that the chicken sandwich...
leoweekly.com
The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year
The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
WKRC
Local food rescue nonprofit saves 3 million pounds of food
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit is hitting a major milestone. Last Mile Food Rescue is celebrating saving a total of 3 million pounds of excess food. The nonprofit is a volunteer-driven organization that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. “If you've got an hour, a...
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
WKRC
Local 'extreme couponer' shares money-saving tips for back-to-school season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-school season is here and that means families will be heading to the store to fill school supply lists. The National Retail Federation expects families to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. That’s up about $15 from last year. We asked a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Closure Planned on U.S. 52 for Box Culvert Replacement in Franklin Co.
The closure is expected to last up to 30 days. (Franklin County, Ind.) - A culvert replacement project is scheduled to start this month in Franklin County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Olco Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 starting on or after Sunday, August 14. The closure will occur just under two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora.
eaglecountryonline.com
Carroll, Gallatin Counties Receive Over $50 Million for Various Projects
Sidewalk construction, high-speed internet, and more. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Two northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in funding to support various projects. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Tuesday presented four awards totaling $50.2 million benefitting Carroll and Gallatin counties. The funding will support projects such as sidewalk...
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
