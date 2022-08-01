Reparations. Finally.

rochesterbeacon.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community safety commissioner being considered by city council
On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
Can Rochester weather a recession?
Six months ago, the U.S. economy was full speed ahead. It finished 2021 with a growth rate of 5.7 percent, the fastest pace in nearly 40 years. It was a stunning turnaround from the year before, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and gross domestic product declined by 2.3 percent. The...
WUHF
Local teen competing for Miss American Teen national title
Local Rochester teen Daja Nia James joined Good Day Rochester to talk about her upcoming competition for the Miss America Teen national title this month in Dallas, Texas. James recently won the Miss America Teen NY title in a New York pageant as well as other wins in elite for talent and best overall interview skills in the Miss America Teen system.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
Terrors in Afghanistan remain: Rochester organizations helping out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Imagine yourself in an environment where people speak a language that you don’t understand and look completely different from you. That is what Ahmad Ibrahimi and many other refugees had to face when they first came to America. When President Biden decided to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan a year ago, […]
Government Research Association honors Gardner
Kent Gardner’s dedication to informing policy with in-depth economic analysis has been recognized by the Governmental Research Association, which awarded him its top honor. Gardner, a cofounder and opinion editor of the Rochester Beacon, last week received the prestigious Frederick P. Gruenberg Award at the annual GRA conference in Philadelphia.
Rochester City Council mourns former Council President Gladys Santiago
Santiago was appointed to City Council and served on the council from 1996 until 2009.
WHEC TV-10
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
iheart.com
Monroe DA Faces Ethics Complaint
An ethics complaint has been filed against Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. In the complaint obtained by the D&C, Doorley is accused of violating ethics rules when she agreed to co-chair Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor. Doorley says she stepped aside in April after conferring with the District Attorneys...
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update August 2
New COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup
The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
WHEC TV-10
More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
waer.org
Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer
A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest
Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.
iheart.com
Rochester Teachers Union Declares Impasse in RCSD Negotiations
Negotiations between the Rochester City School District and the Rochester Teachers Association have apparently hit an impasse. The RTA has asked the state Public Employment Board to appoint an independent mediator to resolve the dispute. The teachers' contract expired at the end of June. Union president Adam Urbanski says teachers...
