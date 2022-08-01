Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $155K Iowa farmhouse after he suffers horrific stroke

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz owns a modest $155,000 Iowa farmhouse, as the former host is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Sun can exclusively reveal Frank, 58, bought his Iowa farmhouse for $130,000 back on May 14, 2010.

The 1,660 square-foot farmhouse sits on .79 acres of land and features two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The home also boasts a basement, three garages, barn and shed.

Frank renovated the farmhouse from when he bought it, according to the Scott County Assessor’s Office.

Then in 2013, Frank purchased the adjoining property for $25,000.

The property is .34 acres of land.

Frank built a 3,240 square-foot warehouse in 2015 on the property.

The warehouse holds around 90 of the collector’s classic motorcycles and other toys he has purchased over the years.

FRANK'S HEALTH TROUBLES

Frank was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 after a friend found him on the floor of his Iowa home.

The Sun obtained the 911 call placed by Frank’s friend on July 14 just before 11am.

The friend said: "I just showed up at my friend's house here and he was sprawled out on his floor. He can't speak to me. He might be seizuring [sic] I'm not sure.”

PRAY FOR FRANK

Frank's former co-host Mike, 58, announced his ex-friend’s hospitalization on July 21.

He captioned an Instagram photo of the reality star: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight.

“Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital.

"Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Fans have slammed Mike for being “fake” for asking for prayers despite their years-long feud.

FEUDING FRIENDS

Frank revealed his feud with co-star Mike during a previous interview with The Sun.

Frank told The Sun at the time: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.

"That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

He even admitted: “I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me."

FRANK'S FIRING

Frank last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery.

The original cast member’s firing was announced in July 2021 despite his desire to return to the History show.

Frank left the show to recover from grueling back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

During his time off the show, Frank lost 65 pounds and was sober from alcohol.

Frank also told The Sun that he checked into rehab for alcohol abuse in Iowa for 77 days.

Frank said last year: “I went to rehab and I’ve been sober now for 11 months.

“I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Frank continued that he went to meetings "twice a week” after the stint.

He added: “I don’t think I’ll ever have a drink again because I don't like the feeling anymore and some of the dumb things that I did.”

Frank continued: “I’m feeling really good. Life is good and I’d like to get back into the swing of things. I wish I had done it five years ago, I would have been a different person.

“It was the best thing for me and I wish I had done it sooner or I wouldn’t be in the position that I am right now.”

As The Sun previously reported, Frank was in talks for a spinoff show before the stroke.

Frank’s Illinois antique store, Frank Fritz Finds, remains open despite his hospitalization.

Frank has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke Credit: Coleman-Rayner