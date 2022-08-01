Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

www.mynbc5.com
Paul Pearce
3d ago
through her in jail for a bit. Mabe she'll have a little more respect for our Law Enforcement Officers.
Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday.
WCAX
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday. It happened on George Street. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says eight people were detained, but no arrests have been made yet in the narcotics trafficking investigation. Federal agencies were there with local police. Police say...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
WCAX
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
WCAX
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
mynbc5.com
Police respond to suspicious backpack in Newport in latest false bomb threat
NEWPORT, Vt. — A government office building was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call about a suspicious backpack left inside. Newport police said they received a report about the backpack, which reportedly had a "device" inside, at the Community College of Vermont. The college is located inside the Emory Hebard State Office Building on Main Street.
WCAX
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire
Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster's birthday. There was a monster of a birthday party on Wednesday for Lake Champlain’s very own creature, as the ECHO Leahy Center celebrated Champ. Caught on Camera: Suspect...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
WCAX
Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.
WCAX
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. Police say Brian Mercer, 43, of Newport, crashed his bike on Beebe Road in Derby on July 3. Investigators say he drove off the roadway, was thrown...
VTDigger
‘Protection’ or invasion of person?￼
Why do bystanders in public spaces in Vermont feel it is their right to pull out their cellphones and record a stranger's very private moments? How does this stranger benefit from your intrusive voyeurism?. You may, or may not, be one these members of society who believes that you are...
WCAX
Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont
Jay Peak could soon have new owners. Investigators say they did not find anyone who was injured. Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago. Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont. Updated: 5...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
mynbc5.com
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
mynbc5.com
Local police departments starting to see increase in staffing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some local police departments have started to see an increase in staffing. The Burlington Police Department is actively trying to hire more officers, as staffing shortages have negatively impacted response times and other daily operations. Recently, the department has needed additional support from outside agencies. BPD...
WCAX
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
WCAX
Jurors see police interview with man charged with deaths of 7 motorcyclists
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 4 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
