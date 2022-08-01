ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Pet Project forced to change hours amid ‘crisis’

By Matt Stewart, Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is facing a new type of crisis, according to animal advocates.

This one has to do with the number of stays and animals that are being surrendered to metro animal shelters.

KC Pet Project is a no-kill shelter. It says its doing everything possible to deal with and help all of the homeless animals in its care.

“We are working as hard as we can just to move them out of the shelter as quickly as we possibly can through adoptions and fostering. We’re working with rescue groups and other shelters,” Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project said.

The problem is that KC Pet Project said it’s can’t keep up with the demand and is forced to make changes.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, KC Pet Project said it will reduce adoption hours so more of its staff can be focused on providing care for animals.

Typically, the shelter says it cares for 150 dogs, but right now there are more than 250 dogs at the shelter. There are so many dogs, the animals have to share kennels. Ideally, each dog would have its own kennel, Fugate said.

KC Pet Project says it gets 40 to 50 new animals every day. Most of those animals are surrendered by owners who can no longer afford to care for them. Or, owners are being forced to find new homes because of high rent costs, and those new locations are not pet friendly.

“It seems like we will have a big adoption special, we make room for kennels, and they just flood back in and it’s just been difficult all summer long to keep up with this unprecedented number of animals coming in,” Fugate said.

Adoptions are now available Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The shelter is also open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

KC Pet Project says it also needs to hire for more than 20 full-time positions. Pay starts at $15 an hour. You can apply online through KC Pet Project’s website.

