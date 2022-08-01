ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who invented the Waltzer ride?

By Catherine Micallef
 3 days ago
IF you've been at a fun fair across the UK, you've probably seen a Waltzer ride.

Get to know what this ride is all about and who invented it.

What is a Waltzer ride?

A Waltzer ride is a fun fair ride that consists of cars which are on flat ground and then they freely spin individually.

Even though the ground is flat, the platforms are not and so the weight of the riders causes each car to rotate while spinning.

Sometimes an operator controls the direction of the spinning of the cars by hand.

They do so so that they can create an even more intense ride for those who dare to take on the Waltzer.

At first, the Waltzer ride was named The Whirligig Credit: 2017 Sheradon Dublin- No unauthorised reproduction without prior written permission

What makes this attraction so great is that it is unpredictable.

You can be spinning around very slow at a moment and all of a sudden the speed is brought up and you can't control but laugh or scream.

They are also an attraction that is safe for all the family, and not just for adults.

So if you're ever at a fun fair with your children, keep the Waltzer Ride in mind.

Who invented the Waltzer ride?

The spinful ride was created by Mr Dennis Jefferies who first called it The Whirligig in 1920.

Dennis' nieces, Phyllis and Dolly Booth were the first ones to take a ride on what was to become one of the main attractions at a fun fair.

The Booth family still hold the first drawings that Dennis create as he was brainstorming the development of the Waltzer ride.

Also considered as "Noah's Ark ride", the Waltzer was then moved on to Jackson's of Congleton to manufacture the ride and they imported it in from Germany in 1930.

There are many manufacturers across Europe that took on the Waltzer Ride as one of their products, especially since it was designed based on rides from the war.

As technology kept evolving, the Waltzer ride became more efficient, maybe even faster and many variations of the machinery were created, making it look more modern than ever.

It is topped off with different design features and artwork that represent the history of the Waltzer ride and its manufacturer.

How many people can fit on a Waltzer ride?

A Waltzer ride normally holds about nine to 10 cars.

Each carriage will hold up to five passengers, so in total there would be from 45 to 50 people, all going around at a certain speed.

