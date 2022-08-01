Wiregrass United Way Announces Pacesetter Campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 9th Annual Going for the Gold 5K Trail Run and Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Westgate Trail (501 Recreation Rd, Dothan, AL 36303). Hosted by the Dothan Fire Department, proceeds from the race benefit Developmental Therapeutics within the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children’s of Alabama. Last year, the event raised over $13,000 to support those impacted by childhood cancer.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO