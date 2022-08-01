ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Wiregrass United Way Announces Pacesetter Campaign

By WTVY Staff
wtvy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Evacuation drill prepares Houston County for upcoming school year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several districts across the Wiregrass are stepping up security measures ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This includes practicing drills in case of an emergency situation. Two Houston County Schools executed an evacuation drill Thursday morning. Several busses from Ashford and Houston County High Schools...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Geneva, AL
Dothan, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
wtvy.com

City Of Dothan And HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology Announce Partnership

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. This institute will focus on the key areas of education, agricultural research and economic development.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Annual Going for the Gold 5k Trail Run and Walk for Children’s of Alabama set

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 9th Annual Going for the Gold 5K Trail Run and Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Westgate Trail (501 Recreation Rd, Dothan, AL 36303). Hosted by the Dothan Fire Department, proceeds from the race benefit Developmental Therapeutics within the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children’s of Alabama. Last year, the event raised over $13,000 to support those impacted by childhood cancer.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

ESCC names new Dean of Administrative Services

This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Ariton becomes first Wiregrass “Spotlight School”

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton Pre-K through 3rd grade teachers are celebrating. That’s because their school is one of a handful to receive a special title. “Us being one of the twelve schools in the state that was recognized as a spotlight school is just a tremendous accomplishment for our teachers,” says Josh Herring, Principal of Ariton School.
ARITON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Volunteers#Smartphone App#Charity#Troy Fountain#The Wiregrass Foundation#The Wiregrass United Way#Alabama Power Company
wtvy.com

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce

He City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Crews are preparing to break ground on a state-of-the-art pet rescue and adoption center later this month. One juvenile...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Bama RV Donating Camper to Dothan Make-A-Wish Child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bama RV will be donating a camper to a local Make-A-Wish child and his family this Thursday, August 4, between 12P.M. and 1P.M. The camper will be given to Brantley Pelham, age 8, from Dothan. Brantley was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and is the son of Candace and John Pelham.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County schools gear up to start new year

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County administration and staff are working around the clock to ensure they’re ready for their first day on Friday. The school district is putting an extra emphasis on safety this year. They’ve been training administrators ad safety team members on emergency protocol and procedures.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Live at Lunch - Kiser Olds with Alabama Dance Works

This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
wtvy.com

Water World holding Peanut-Coloring Contest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World is planning to get their own “Peanuts Around Town” peanut in 2023, and want to hear from local Dothan and Wiregrass kids to help them design their new nutty friend. The folks at Water World and Dothan Leisure Services will be holding...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Vet facility coming to Dothan

First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New Apprenticeship Program to Produce Aviation Mechanics and Technicians for Ft. Rucker Area

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s need for aviation mechanics and technicians is soaring and a new registered apprenticeship program will begin filling that need with trained and qualified individuals. The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has partnered with M1 Support Services and the Alabama Aviation College to develop an apprenticeship program that combines paid work experience and classroom instruction, all while earning a portable, nationally recognized credential.
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Borden Dairy in Houston Co. to soon close

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has received new information on the timetable for Borden Dairy to close in Houston County. The Cowarts facility, along with a Mississippi plant, will have until October 2nd, 2022 to close its doors, according to a press release. Stay with WDHN News for...
COWARTS, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Regional Airport to hold disaster exercise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport will conduct a disaster exercise on Friday, August 5 at 9 AM. The exercise will simulate an aircraft accident with approximately 25 injuries, according to Airport Executive Director Adam Hartzog. The Airport conducts a full scale exercise every two to three years to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and to provide an opportunity for area first responders to practice working together in a real world environment.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise City Schools prioritize safety ahead of school year

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is on the minds of many. This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. With a new school...
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy