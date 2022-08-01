ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney’s divorce drama to play out on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8jqb_0h0U16Ue00

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were caught in a heated moment while filming the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a video obtained by TMZ , the exes were reportedly arguing about Schwartz flirting with another woman while seated next to each other at his new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

Both Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, used hand gestures and strong facial expressions throughout the chat, signaling that things aren’t completely amicable just yet.

Schwartz recently teased to Page Six that he’s “relearning how to be single” amid their divorce.

“He hasn’t even had time to be single!” his best friend and longtime business partner Tom Sandoval clarified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192UMx_0h0U16Ue00
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were caught having a heated discussion while filming Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”
TMZ

Despite filing for divorce in March , Maloney supported Schwartz for the soft opening of the cocktail lounge in Los Angeles last Tuesday.

The Bravolebrity may have shown up to double down that she’s not forcing any of her “Vanderpump Rules” stars to take sides in their divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d3qB_0h0U16Ue00
A second snap showed the exes having another reportedly tense conversation.
TMZ

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney wrote on Instagram in June.

“I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeutR_0h0U16Ue00
“I’m sort of relearning how to be single, which is strange,” Schwartz told us last week.
FilmMagic

Maloney’s response was posted shortly after Page Six conducted an interview with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

At the time, she claimed that some members of their friend group felt torn over Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SP12X_0h0U16Ue00
Maloney said there are “no sides to pick” amid their divorce in June.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” she told us.

“It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway — even though I’m friends with both of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCtKT_0h0U16Ue00
The Bravolebrity denied Leviss’ claim that the cast felt split over who to support.
twschwa/Instagram

The former couple began dating in September 2010 and tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016.

After discovering a marriage license mishap that played out on the show, they jetted off to Las Vegas to get legally married in July 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlvSn_0h0U16Ue00
The Bubbas announced their separation on March 15.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

They announced their separation one week prior to Maloney’s divorce filing in mid-March.

Filming for Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” has been underway, but Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date.

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal Says It’s ‘Messed Up’ Stassi Schroeder Disinvited the Cast From Her Wedding Via Email

The drama continues! Peter Madrigal weighed in on Stassi Schroeder’s wedding drama, revealing to Us Weekly that he too was disinvited. “Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’” Madrigal, 38, exclusively told Us on July 12, while hosting a dinner and cocktail-making experience on National Michelada Day with Clamato at L.A. hotspot Toca Madera. “[If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Tmz#Bravolebrity
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy