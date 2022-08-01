ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart County teen

 3 days ago
WISH-TV

Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Police identify bicyclist killed by train

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
GOSHEN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man attacks Indiana Walmart employee with machete, says police

ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart say an arrest has been made after a man attacked a Walmart employee with a machete in the store’s parking lot. Police were called to the Walmart at 175 County Road 6 West on Tuesday morning in reference to a knife attack.
ELKHART, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Person
Antonio Brown
WISH-TV

Man arrested after attacking Elkhart Walmart employee with machete

ELKHART Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for attacking a Walmart employee with a machete Tuesday morning in Elkhart, Indiana. He’s been identified as Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart on the intersection of Emerson Drive and County Road...
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Washington Examiner

Walorski's car crossed road's centerline, causing crash: Sheriff

The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
#Silver Alert#Police#
abc57.com

Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
GOSHEN, IN
WLNS

Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street

ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
ELKHART, IN

