Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart County teen

cbs4indy.com
Related
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
cbs4indy.com
Man attacks Indiana Walmart employee with machete, says police
ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart say an arrest has been made after a man attacked a Walmart employee with a machete in the store’s parking lot. Police were called to the Walmart at 175 County Road 6 West on Tuesday morning in reference to a knife attack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Man arrested after attacking Elkhart Walmart employee with machete
ELKHART Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for attacking a Walmart employee with a machete Tuesday morning in Elkhart, Indiana. He’s been identified as Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart on the intersection of Emerson Drive and County Road...
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
Washington Examiner
Walorski's car crossed road's centerline, causing crash: Sheriff
The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
abc57.com
Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
Comments / 0