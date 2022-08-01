What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 11 Premiere?

Ever since Better Call Saul first premiered, fans have wondered if we would ever see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman again. Will Vince GIlligan’s dark crime thriller ever fully appear in this world? Or will this legal drama always stay focused on Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) life before he became Saul Goodman? Now, with the premiere of the ominously titled “Breaking Bad”, it seems as though worlds are about to collide.

Wondering how you can watch one of the final episodes of this masterful drama? We have you covered.

What Time Is Better Call Saul on Tonight?

At long last, it’s finally happening. We’re on the verge of getting a full-on crossover episode. “Breaking Bad” premieres tonight (August 1) at 9/8c p.m. on AMC and AMC+. If that’s too early for you, there will also be an encore screening of the episode at 10/9c p.m.

How Many Episodes Are in Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2?

This final season is set to have 13 episodes, which means we only have three remaining. Looking for a guide to what episodes are left? We have you covered.

Episode 11, “Breaking Bad”: Monday, August 1st

Monday, August 1st Episode 12, “Waterworks”: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 Episode 13, “Saul Gone”: Monday, August 15

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Live Online:

We know you don’t want spoilers. That means the best way to watch it is live. On that front, cable is the easiest option. Subscribers need to make sure their TVs are turned to AMC on or before Monday, August 1 at 9/8c p.m. You even have an option if you’re going to be away from your TV. As long as you have your cable username and password, you can live stream Better Call Saul Episode 11’s premiere.

Cord cutters have another avenue at their disposal. You can stream AMC live if you’re subscribed to a live TV skinny bundle like fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. Additionally, new episodes will be available for next-day streaming on AMC’s website and on the AMC app.

You do have one more option if you want to watch live but you don’t have cable of a live TV skinny bundle. New episodes of Better Call Saul will premiere on AMC+, AMC’s streaming service, the same time they premiere on the channel. Subscriptions start at $8.99 a month or $83.88 a year. That yearly option come to $6.99 a month.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Live Online For Free:

With there’s a remaining free trial, there’s a way. AMC+, Philo, fuboTV, and YouTube TV all offer free trials for eligible subscribers. If you’re eligible, you can use any of those to watch the latest episode of Better Call Saul without paying a dime.

Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Be Available for Next Day Streaming on Netflix?

If you’re in the U.S., the answer to that question is no. This season is expected to come to Netflix, but new episodes of Better Call Saul will not premiere on Netflix the day after they air on AMC and AMC+. If you’re in the United States, your best option for streaming Better Call Saul remains AMC+.

In the past, AMC has preferred to keep seasons to itself until it’s time for a brand new season to premiere. For example, Season 5 of the series, which aired on AMC in February of 2020, didn’t come to Netflix until over two years later. Because Season 6 will be the series’ last, it’s possible we’ll see this finale on Netflix in a few months rather than a few years.

If you’re not based in America, your options change a bit. Netflix subscribers in United Kingdom, France, India, and over 30 other international regions will have access to new episodes of Better Call Saul the day after they premiere on AMC and AMC+. Starting on Tuesday, August 2, you can watch Breaking Bad”, the episode.

What Happened in Better Call Saul‘s Latest Episode?

Prepare for some spoilers. We finally go the full-Gene episode Decider has been craving. “Nippy” followed Jimmy as he tried to shake off Jeff, a cab driver who recognized him as Saul Goodman. When threats and veiled bribery didn’t work, Jimmy employed the only currency he truly knows: crime. He taught Jeff and his friend how to rob a local mall blind with an assist from Cinnabon. The plan was a masterful success, allowing Jimmy to shake off this latest threat. But it also left him sadly reminiscing about the brother and wife he lost along the way to becoming Gene Takovic. The episode ended with Jimmy eyeing a flashy designer shirt Saul would have loved before leaving without purchasing it.