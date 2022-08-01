ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 11 Premiere?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8OmF_0h0U0kU800

Ever since Better Call Saul first premiered, fans have wondered if we would ever see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman again. Will Vince GIlligan’s dark crime thriller ever fully appear in this world? Or will this legal drama always stay focused on Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) life before he became Saul Goodman? Now, with the premiere of the ominously titled “Breaking Bad”, it seems as though worlds are about to collide.

Wondering how you can watch one of the final episodes of this masterful drama? We have you covered.

What Time Is Better Call Saul on Tonight?

At long last, it’s finally happening. We’re on the verge of getting a full-on crossover episode. “Breaking Bad” premieres tonight (August 1) at 9/8c p.m. on AMC and AMC+. If that’s too early for you, there will also be an encore screening of the episode at 10/9c p.m.

How Many Episodes Are in Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2?

This final season is set to have 13 episodes, which means we only have three remaining. Looking for a guide to what episodes are left? We have you covered.

  • Episode 11, “Breaking Bad”: Monday, August 1st
  • Episode 12, “Waterworks”: Monday, August 8
  • Episode 13, “Saul Gone”: Monday, August 15

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Live Online:

We know you don’t want spoilers. That means the best way to watch it is live. On that front, cable is the easiest option. Subscribers need to make sure their TVs are turned to AMC on or before Monday, August 1 at 9/8c p.m. You even have an option if you’re going to be away from your TV. As long as you have your cable username and password, you can live stream Better Call Saul Episode 11’s premiere.

Cord cutters have another avenue at their disposal. You can stream AMC live if you’re subscribed to a live TV skinny bundle like fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. Additionally, new episodes will be available for next-day streaming on AMC’s website and on the AMC app.

You do have one more option if you want to watch live but you don’t have cable of a live TV skinny bundle. New episodes of Better Call Saul will premiere on AMC+, AMC’s streaming service, the same time they premiere on the channel. Subscriptions start at $8.99 a month or $83.88 a year. That yearly option come to $6.99 a month.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Live Online For Free:

With there’s a remaining free trial, there’s a way. AMC+, Philo, fuboTV, and YouTube TV all offer free trials for eligible subscribers. If you’re eligible, you can use any of those to watch the latest episode of Better Call Saul without paying a dime.

Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 Be Available for Next Day Streaming on Netflix?

If you’re in the U.S., the answer to that question is no. This season is expected to come to Netflix, but new episodes of Better Call Saul will not premiere on Netflix the day after they air on AMC and AMC+. If you’re in the United States, your best option for streaming Better Call Saul remains AMC+.

In the past, AMC has preferred to keep seasons to itself until it’s time for a brand new season to premiere. For example, Season 5 of the series, which aired on AMC in February of 2020, didn’t come to Netflix until over two years later. Because Season 6 will be the series’ last, it’s possible we’ll see this finale on Netflix in a few months rather than a few years.

If you’re not based in America, your options change a bit. Netflix subscribers in United Kingdom, France, India, and over 30 other international regions will have access to new episodes of Better Call Saul the day after they premiere on AMC and AMC+. Starting on Tuesday, August 2, you can watch Breaking Bad”, the episode.

What Happened in Better Call Saul‘s Latest Episode?

Prepare for some spoilers. We finally go the full-Gene episode Decider has been craving. “Nippy” followed Jimmy as he tried to shake off Jeff, a cab driver who recognized him as Saul Goodman. When threats and veiled bribery didn’t work, Jimmy employed the only currency he truly knows: crime. He taught Jeff and his friend how to rob a local mall blind with an assist from Cinnabon. The plan was a masterful success, allowing Jimmy to shake off this latest threat. But it also left him sadly reminiscing about the brother and wife he lost along the way to becoming Gene Takovic. The episode ended with Jimmy eyeing a flashy designer shirt Saul would have loved before leaving without purchasing it.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery

Warning: This story contains plots details from Monday night's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad." Monday's episode of Better Call Saul — titled "Breaking Bad" as a wink not just to the mothership/ Krystal Ship but Breaking Bad's season 2 episode "Better Call Saul" — indeed delivered the guest stars that everyone had been waiting for since Saul co-creator Peter Gould teased their appearance before the final season began. Or, actually, since season 1 began.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s How Walt And Jesse Returned From ‘Breaking Bad’

It’s been six seasons in the making, but the event Breaking Bad fans have hoped for has happened. After series creator Vince Gilligan teasing their appearance, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have finally appeared in Better Call Saul. As with practically all elements in this show, what could have been a throwaway episode emerges as a masterclass in how to satisfyingly use guest stars in storytelling.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Outlander’ Prequel Series Gets Official Title, First Plot Details at Starz

Click here to read the full article. The “Outlander” prequel series at Starz is officially moving forward. The show, which Variety exclusively reported was in the works back in February, will be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” It will focus on the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. Diana Gabaldon, the author of the novel series on which “Outlander” is based, will serve as a consulting producer on the series. This is the first official word from Starz on the series and its development. As previously reported, “Outlander” executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write and executive produce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Episodes#Better Call Saul#Youtube Tv#Amc
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title

Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role

Click here to read the full article. Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes, an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

‘Keep Breathing’ Ending Explained: Can Netflix’s Melissa Barrera-led Hit Score A Second Season?

Keep Breathing is currently the number one show on Netflix. In your face, Manifest! Premiering Thursday, July 28 on the streamer, the six-episode survival drama stars Melissa Barrera as Liv, a New York lawyer whose private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier. Liv, the lone survivor, is forced to battle a potent mix of the unforgiving wilderness and past personal demons as she fights to stay alive. Also, a bear swipes her last snack bar, which is just plain rude. The limited series has earned mixed reviews (it currently has a 43% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes), but Barrera, who you...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How ‘The Bear’ Became The Surprise Hit Of The Summer

We all knew that Stranger Things 4 would be the show of the summer, but no one could have predicted this season’s other giant hit: FX’s The Bear. On June 23, FX quietly dropped all eight episodes in the comedy-drama’s first season on Hulu. In the weeks since, this series about the thrill and hell of the restaurant industry has taken on a life of its own. There have been glowing reviews, interviews with real-life chefs, high-profile photoshoots, and thirst posts. Boy, have there been thirst posts. Any time a show exclusive to streaming blows up the way The Bear has,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Sandman’ Premiere on Netflix?

Looks like we only have one more sleep until The Sandman comes to Netflix. Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book series was an industry-changing phenomenon in the 1980s and ’90s and continues to be one of the most beloved graphic novel titles of all time. Now, over thirty years since its debut, The Sandman is getting a live action adaptation. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, aka a godlike group of siblings tasked with ruling over seven key realms tied to humanity. Dream, also known as Morpheus or The Sandman, has the dubious honor of reigning over the Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep and from whence all dreams and nightmares are born.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Hulu’s Series?

Start preparing some fry bread because Reservation Dogs is officially back. Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the coming-of-age teen comedy broke records when it first premiered, and was the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors. But that’s not why the series topped critic lists of the best shows of 2021. With its lived-in world and its instantly lovable characters, Reservation Dogs told a universal story about what we owe to our ancestors in spite of its specificity.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Prey,' 'The Sandman'

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives will premiere on Prime Video, The Sandman will premiere on Netflix, the latest installment in the Predator franchise will stream on Hulu and award-winning film Belfast will air on HBO Max. Here are some of the film and television options...
MOVIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Be on Hulu?

It’s difficult for a comedy to walk the line between laugh-out-loud funny and heartbreakingly sincere. Yet that’s exactly the balancing act Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waitit’s Reservation Dogs has honed. Season 1 emerged as one of the best new shows of 2021. Now Season 2 is here to see if this series can pull it off again.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy