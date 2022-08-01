Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off

wnynewsnow.com
First Lucy Comedy Fest Stand-up Performance Draws Locals, Visitors Alike
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The first stand-up performance during the 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival kicked off with the Stand Up Showcase Wednesday night, drawing locals and visitors alike. The five day festival, which has historically brought thousands of tourists to the Jamestown area, is seeing many...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus went up on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows. The show features Humans Gone Wild. "We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest...
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Allegany, Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Allegany County and northern Potter County in Pennsylvania has expired. The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm moving through the area has weakened below the severe limit. Stay tuned to Storm Team 2 for the latest updates.
Margaret Cho Grateful For Comedic Return Ahead Of Jamestown Performance
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Comedian, actress, musician, and activist Margaret Cho will be performing in the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival this Thursday. WNY News Now spoke to her in an exclusive one-on-one interview ahead of the show. The five time Grammy Award nominee tells us that she...
Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.
Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning. In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
National Night Out Returns to Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A nationwide effort to bring residents and first responders together returned to northern Chautauqua County once again this year. National Night Out falls annually on the first Tuesday of August, and this year, it returned to the City of Dunkirk for the 29th time.
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
Nick Groff is producing a new paranormal series in WNY
Nick Groff an internationally know TV personality and paranormal investigator is shooting his new TV series "DeathWalker" here in Western New York.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Olympia Sports Closing Locations Locally, Nationwide
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A north American sporting goods retailer is closing all of their stores nationwide, including their two locations in Chautauqua County. Olympia Sports is expected to close all of their locations in the next two months, with the stores in Lakewood and Dunkirk among those hosting liquidation sales.
