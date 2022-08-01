Taylor Swift Is Being Called Out For Refusing To Take Accountability After Her Rep Defended Her Private Jet CO2 Emissions By Saying That Her Plane Is “Loaned Out Regularly”

www.buzzfeednews.com
Kylie Jenner Has Been Accused Of Breaking “So Many Lab Rules” When She Visited Her Cosmetic Company’s Factory In Milan
In 2015, Kylie Jenner launched her Kylie Cosmetics empire at the age of 18. She kicked off by selling lip kits, and her millions of dedicated fans across the world saw it become an instant success. As a result, Kylie has since branched out into many other products, including eyeshadow...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Photos: Lady Gaga through the years
Photos: Lady Gaga through the years Check out these memorable photos of pop superstar Lady Gaga through the years. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
