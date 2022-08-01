Randy Rainbow to visit the Hershey Theatre on The Pink Glasses Tour

www.fox43.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7
LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years. The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather. Bill Speakman, music and...
Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
Stoudt's beer returns with the help of Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Stoudt's Brewing Co. beers are returning to bars with the help of a new partnership. The Lancaster County brewery closed its doors in 2020 following the retirement of brewmaster Carol Stoudt, who had founded the brewery in 1987 along with her husband. "Though the beer had...
The 10,000 Scoop Challenge makes for delicious philanthropy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is making philanthropy a little more delicious. Moose Tracks is a well-known ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and layers of chocolate fudge. The flavor is licensed to the Moose Track brand, which works with dairy partners to make and distribute the ice cream.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Someone hit a major Powerball jackpot at a Lancaster County retailer. The winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3 at a Turkey Hill, located on 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $100,000 dollars. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66 and the red Powerball 11, to win the money.
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
An early, spooky treat in 'Young Frankenstein' | Center Stage
HANOVER, Pa. — While we're in the throws of summer, Acts of Kindness Theatre Company's annual show gives us a bit of a comedic fright at Hanover's Eichelberger Performing Arts Center with "Young Frankenstein." "It's going to be such a different production, especially for AOK Theatre," Hillary Miller, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mecum Auctions event in Harrisburg set a record with $40 million in sales
Mecum Auctions most recent event in Harrisburg generated $40 million in overall sales, breaking the previous record of $31 million for the event set in 2019, the company said Tuesday. The $40 million in sales marked a 30 percent increase over the 2019 record, Mecum said. A total of 863...
York State Fair officials release 2022 fair report, cite weather and concert cancelations for attendance drop
York State Fair officials on Monday released the 2022 fair report, which showed that over the course of the 10-day event, 352,077 people attended—a 34% decrease over 2021. Fair officials cited the extremely hot weather and concert cancelations for the significant decrease in attendance numbers. “The primary reason for...
Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
Alicia Jackson cold case subject of 'The Daily Crime' podcast
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. The case of Alicia Jackson is now the focus of a new podcast episode. The podcast, 'The Daily Crime', launched in 2021 and its latest episode (available on Aug. 1) will focus on the murder of Jackson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sleep tips for children with ADHD | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Getting back to a normal sleep schedule at the start of the school year can be tough for anyone, but it's especially difficult for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, kids with ADHD who don't get...
Fallen Officers Walk/Run held in York City
YORK, Pa. — York City Police held its first Fallen Officers Walk/Run on Monday, Aug. 1. Monday's walk and run honored Officer Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots. Participants began at the York City Police Station and continued about a...
National Night Out gives law enforcement the opportunity to interact with communities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From Harrisburg to York, communities were out and about on Tuesday for National Night Out, along with the men and women in uniform who protect them every day. “This is an opportunity for something positive, not just the same old thing, social media," said Captain Milo...
State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0