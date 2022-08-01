Top five tips for FPL success this season

www.90min.com
Related
Edu hopeful Arsenal will make strong start to new Premier League season
Arsenal technical director Edu is optimistic about the club making a good start to the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Leeds United 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Leeds United's 2022/23 season, with fixture information, transfers, predictions & more.
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury.
Folarin Balogun completes season-long loan to Stade Reims
Folarin Balogun has left Arsenal on a season-long loan to Stade Reims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Premier League captains discussing whether to continue taking knee
Premier League captains are in discussions about whether players should continue to take the knee in an anti-racism gesture ahead of the new season.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
FPL Gameweek 1 captain picks
The best captaincy picks for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 1, as provided by Fantasy Football Hub.
How to spot under the radar FPL players
How to spot under the radar players in Fantasy Premier League, as provided by Fantasy Football Hub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who has completed the most passes in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
MLS・
Lionesses urge UK government to ensure all girls have chance to play football
The Lionesses have written an open letter to the next UK prime minister urging the government to give all girls access to football at school.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool's scouting report on Luis Diaz
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has opened up on a trip he took to watch Luis Diaz at Porto shortly prior to his move to Anfield, while the Dutchman also revealed Jurgen Klopp's early assessment of the winger.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Man Utd see surge in ticket demand for first WSL home game since Euro 2022
Man Utd have opened an extra stand at Leigh Sports Village for fans to buy tickets for the club's first home game since England's Euro 2022 victory.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Saudi escape route; Pino linked with Premier League giants
The latest transfer rumours feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Yeremy Pino, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back-up & more on Welsey Fofana.
Chelsea complete signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Carney Chukwuemeka has completed his £20m move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.
Man Utd agree to fans owning meaningful shares in club
Man Utd have agreed a scheme with fans to own new Class B shares in the club that match those owned by the Glazer family.
90min
759
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0