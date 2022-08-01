NYS Comptroller Directs Village To Rollout Additional Oversight Following Theft

wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
Allegations of possible Hatch Act violations involving Brown reelection
Allegations surfaced against the Brown Administration accusing some city employees and Buffalo police officers of violating federal law during Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign.
Erie County Executive Named to 3 Committees
The National Association of Counties (NACo) has picked Erie County Executive Brenton Davis to sit on three committees, according to a news release. Davis has been named vice chair of the International Economic Development Task Force, as well as vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee.
Elderwood Agrees to Pay $950,000 to Resolve False Claim Allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – Elderwood Administrative Services LLC, have agreed to pay $950,000 to resolve allegations regarding false claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between August 2013 and December 2018, Elderwood knowlingly submitted false claims for payment to Medicare. The payments allegedly involved physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services that were medically unnecessary.
Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Wolf Touts Education Spending Increase, Discusses Accountability for Historic Investment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf said he remains committed to improving Pennsylvania’s education system during his final months in office. Wolf visited with students and faculty at the Marshall Math Science Academy in Harrisburg to speak about how this year’s budget increase for education will pay off.
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
NYS Senate Republicans Outline Plan To Relieve Inflation Impacts
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Republican’s in State’s Senate are outlining a plan to help taxpayers, families and businesses find relief from inflation impacts in New York. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt unveiled the report on Monday, shining a light on the true struggles of everyday...
Gov. Hochul Announces $682 Million in Financing for Affordable Housing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million dollars have been awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable homes across the state. The governor’s office says the money will further local economic development efforts and reduce homelessness. “We are working tirelessly to expand...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
Suicide Rate Continues to Climb in Military Community
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – According to a report by the Department of Defense, suicide in the Military is at it’s highest rate in 84 years. Since the 9/11 attacks nearly 21 years ago, more than 30,000 Veterans have taken their own lives. Those numbers are not...
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
National Night Out Returns to Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A nationwide effort to bring residents and first responders together returned to northern Chautauqua County once again this year. National Night Out falls annually on the first Tuesday of August, and this year, it returned to the City of Dunkirk for the 29th time.
Local cannabis lounge loses occupancy license
A back and forth battle has started between a local cannabis lounge and New York State. The lounge has lost its occupancy and is starting a petition to come back in business.
