Switzerland is always a team to keep an eye on in any IIHF competition as they've provided plenty of upsets over the years. For this tournament, the Swiss will lean on Nashville Predators prospect Simon Knak, Attilio Biasca, Noah Delemont, Giancarlo Chanton and Dario Allenspach. But they'll be without a key piece to their blue line, Lian Bischel, who was drafted eighteenth overall by the Dallas Stars in July.

