ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 13

KeepTheFaith
3d ago

THAT’S really sad, that it’s the only way to resolve fibroids! With medical technology today, I’d rather believe they could just remove the problem not our entire body parts preventing wanted future pregnancies! Very strange to me- that we can go planet hop, alter peoples genetics and yet this barbaric surgery is simply it?

Reply(3)
7
Theory
2d ago

The author of this article is not a doctor and doesn't appear qualified to write on this topic. Uterine ablation is an excellent alternative to total hysterectomy and does not require major surgery. Uterine ablation burns out the lining of the uterus. It destroys fibroids and in most cases stops periods altogether. I can speak knowledgeably about uterine ablation because I had the procedure. I had anesthesia and after I woke up there was no pain and no surgical scarring. I do not have to take hormones because my ovaries are still there making hormones for me. After uterine ablation conception is no longer possible so it is an option that shouldn't be considered until after the patient has finished having children. PS: After having the uterine ablation I went to work the next day after the effects of the anesthesia wore off. There is no pain at all. I did not have a single period after I had the uterine ablasion.

Reply(6)
3
Related
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uterine Fibroids#Tumor#Endometrial Cancer#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
NUTRITION
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy