THAT’S really sad, that it’s the only way to resolve fibroids! With medical technology today, I’d rather believe they could just remove the problem not our entire body parts preventing wanted future pregnancies! Very strange to me- that we can go planet hop, alter peoples genetics and yet this barbaric surgery is simply it?
The author of this article is not a doctor and doesn't appear qualified to write on this topic. Uterine ablation is an excellent alternative to total hysterectomy and does not require major surgery. Uterine ablation burns out the lining of the uterus. It destroys fibroids and in most cases stops periods altogether. I can speak knowledgeably about uterine ablation because I had the procedure. I had anesthesia and after I woke up there was no pain and no surgical scarring. I do not have to take hormones because my ovaries are still there making hormones for me. After uterine ablation conception is no longer possible so it is an option that shouldn't be considered until after the patient has finished having children. PS: After having the uterine ablation I went to work the next day after the effects of the anesthesia wore off. There is no pain at all. I did not have a single period after I had the uterine ablasion.
