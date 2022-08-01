Ferrari Portofino M Makes 704 HP With Novitec Engine Upgrades

www.motor1.com
Related
fordauthority.com
Complete Ford 7.3L V8 Crate Engine Powertrain Package Now Available
As Ford Authority reported back in June of 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form at that time, giving hot rodders another solid option in that regard. That particular offering consists of a full engine assembly including the intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan and cooler, ignition coils and wires, flex plate, and factory lift brackets, though additional parts were previously sold separately. Now, however, the complete Ford 7.3L crate engine powertrain package is available directly through The Blue Oval.
2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race
With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Mercedes-AMG One Spied Preparing For Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt
The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps. In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto...
Top Speed
Hear The Hennessey HPE850 Camaro ZL1 1LE Roar At The Pennzoil Track
With a history of more than 30 years, Hennessey Performance is well known for taking the most powerful, fastest, loudest cars out there and making them even more powerful, faster, and louder. The latest test Hennessey engineers have done at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds Test Track is clear-cut proof of this. They took a Camaro ZL1 1LE upgraded with the HPE850 package and pushed it to its limits around the famous track. Before watching the video, you should be aware that if you wear your headset you should probably lower the volume!
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Convoy Of Camouflaged Ford Super Duty Trucks Caught On Camera
[UPDATE] Nine new spy photos of the Ford Super Duty XL Dually have been added below. An evolution of the Ford Super Duty family of trucks is currently under development and we have a new spy video to share with you. It shows a convoy of camouflaged test prototypes spotted near Death Valley, all hauling large trailers. The video comes courtesy of the KindelAuto channel on YouTube.
Mercedes E 55 AMG Wagon Without Limiter Makes Top Speed Autobahn Blast
There's still plenty of love for the W211 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For those not familiar with Merc's platform designations, this is the third-gen E-Class that spanned a majority of the 2000s. In E 55 AMG trim, both sedans and estates packed a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine churning out 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts). That's still a hefty figure today, so you can imagine what these monster Mercs were like 15 years ago.
Top Speed
Mansory Redefines Luxury in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Is not very often you see an upgrade kit for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And in fact, there’s really not much to update in the Maybach S-Class: the interior is beyond luxurious, the exterior is very elegant and, usually, it delivers more than enough power. But Mansory wanted to prove everybody wrong - its latest tuning kit offered for both the S680 and S580 Maybach significantly improves both the look and the performance.
Enter Now To Win This Potent 503-HP 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.
Pagani Zonda S Roadster Plays Sweet V12 Tune On Track
Plus a special appearance of other hypercars, including one Apollo IE. If only one car defines what Pagani is, it should be the Zonda. As the firstborn of the Italian hypercar maker, the Zonda carries what the brand was originally about more than two decades ago – speed, power, rarity, and a whole lot of unique styling.
MotorTrend Magazine
Move Over Hellephant! World's Most Powerful Third-Gen Hemi Crate Engine Makes 1,150 HP
There's an old African proverb that says it takes a village to raise a child. At its heart is the sentiment that no one person contains all the necessary knowledge or resources to accomplish this important thing. We would also posit that when it comes to building a high-powered Hemi crate engine, the same is true. On paper, the third-generation Hemi V-8 is a standout— exceptional flow characteristics and efficiency are wrapped in a simple cam-in-block, pushrod configuration that defies obsolescence, and yet, 20 years after the engine's debut, it oddly struggles for legitimacy among hot-rodders and parts suppliers. We think the new DSR 1150 426ci Hemi crate engine from Don Schumacher Racing Performance (DSR) has the power to change that reality, and they have turned to the high-performance village to help raise this child.
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0