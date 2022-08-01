Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

www.q13fox.com
Multiple wildfires burning in Eastern Washington
WASHINGTON - Crews in Eastern Washington are working to get multiple wildfires under control this week. The fires have burned thousands of acres, as of Thursday morning. On Wednesday evening, crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to a wildfire near Ellensburg. The fire started at 200...
Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington
VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
Refreshingly cooler and cloudier Tuesday
Seattle - A refreshing marine layer covered Western Washington in clouds this morning, with sunshine returning Tuesday afternoon. High temps will be back into the upper 70s today in the Puget Sound area with mostly sunny skies by mid-afternoon. The Vantage Highway Fire is burning in Central Washington and winds...
Cooler temperatures this week for Western Washington
Tuesday looks cloudier and cooler, with highs in the 70s. A chance of rain returns to the forecast on Thursday morning.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington
SEATTLE - A new report is shining the spotlight on the disparity between minimum wage and the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment rental in Washington state. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition ranks Washington as the sixth most "out of reach" state (ranked from highest to lowest 2-bedroom housing wage).
Light showers and cool temps Thursday, warmer weekend ahead
Seattle - A cooler air mass is over the Pacific Northwest today, bringing some light showers, clouds, and temps well below average for this time of year. Light showers are lingering north of Seattle this morning, and it's going to feel a little more like early fall in Western Washington today as temps remain in the 60s most of the afternoon. The sun will return today, but it may take a while in some spots around the central Puget Sound.
2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
Seattle weather: Cooling down below-average the rest of the week with more heat this weekend
SEATTLE - Beautiful conditions across Western WA on Tuesday! Sea-Tac fell short of average by just two degrees while others to the north were cooler with some 80s to the south. This is all thanks to our marine air pushing inland and cooling us off. Winds off the coast are...
