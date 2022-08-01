Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

Seattle - A cooler air mass is over the Pacific Northwest today, bringing some light showers, clouds, and temps well below average for this time of year. Light showers are lingering north of Seattle this morning, and it's going to feel a little more like early fall in Western Washington today as temps remain in the 60s most of the afternoon. The sun will return today, but it may take a while in some spots around the central Puget Sound.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO